Watch: Nehal Wadhera dispatches ball with gigantic Chris Gayle-like 101-metre six vs RCB, Twitter can't keep calm

The Royal Challengers Bangalore opened their 2023 Indian Premier League campaign on Sunday night against Mumbai Indians, and made an electrifying start to the match. Mohammed Siraj drew first blood as he removed attacking left-handed opener Ishan Kishan in the third over of the innings, and the side's newest acquisition, Cameron Green was castled by Reece Topley in the very next over. Rohit Sharma, too, failed to make a mark as he departed on 1 off 10 deliveries. The Mumbai Indians had a debutant in Nehal Wadhera who came to bat following the departure of Suryakumar Yadav (15), and impressed the fans even as he had a short stay at the crease.

During the 14th over of the innings, Wadhera produced an incredible shot against spinner Karn Sharma, as he dispatched the fourth delivery of the over for a monstrous 101 metre-six at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Karn had pitched the ball significantly outside the off-stump and Wadhera, ready to launch the maximum, got into shape and smashed the delivery over the long-on boundary. The ball hit the roof of the stadium, eventually covering the distance of 101m.

Watch:

However, just as Wadhera was getting into the groove, he was dismissed in the same over; this time, Karn kept the ball closer to batter's body and Wadhera, in a bid to repeat the same shot, couldn't get the timing right as he was caught by Virat Kohli.

Earlier, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bowl first in Bengaluru. The side took the field with Faf, Topley, Glenn Maxwell, and Michael Bracewell as its four overseas players in the game. Bracewell – a replacement player brought in for Will Jacks earlier this month – also opened his account in the Indian Premier League as he took the crucial wicket of Suryakumar in the 9th over.

