Watch: No-ball and free-hit. Wicketkeeper's schoolboy error on final ball restarts Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe thriller at WC

After pulling off a stunning 1-run win over Babar Azam's Pakistan in the 2022 edition of the ICC World T20, Craig Ervine's Zimbabwe side played out a thrilling encounter against Bangladesh in the Super 12 phase of the showpiece event on Sunday. Nurul Hasan's costly wicketkeeping error provided the low-scoring encounter with a dramatic last-over finish at The Gabba.

Players left the ground and were called back to complete the match after the match umpires took cognisance of Hasan's stumping blunder on the final ball of Zimbabwe's innings in Brisbane. Staging an epic comeback against Bangladesh, Zimbabwe required 16 runs in the last six balls of their innings. Tasked to bowl the final over for Bangladesh, Mosaddek Hossain got the better of Brad Evans (2) in his second delivery.

ALSO READ: Explained: Why was Bangladesh's last delivery called a no-ball against Zimbabwe, restarting the T20 World Cup match

Richard Ngarava then fired a four and a six on the next two deliveries to keep Zimbabwe alive in the final-over thriller. Ngarava's bid to seal Zimbabwe's epic win was thwarted by Hasan, who stumped the tailender on the penultimate delivery of the final over. Hasan made his presence felt again with an animated stumping of Blessing Muzarabani as players started to return towards the dugouts.

However, Hasan had collected the ball in front of the stumps and his schoolboy error paved the way for the umpires to call a no-ball and a free hit. Thus, players were called back and the match was restarted at The Gabba. Even though Hasan's wicketkeeping blunder provided Zimbabwe with an outside chance of pulling off another heist, Hossain showed nerves of steel to secure Bangladesh's win by not conceding a single run on the final delivery.

Taskin Ahmed-starrer Bangladesh restricted Zimbabwe 147/8 as the Shakib Al Hasan-led side registered a 3-run win at The Gabba. Ahmed, who bagged 3 wickets and leaked 19 runs, was named the Player of the Match. “We were nervous in the middle after that last ball (no-ball). I've seen something like that for the first time. Just focusing on improving and giving my best. Back home we play on slow wickets, and here we get early movement and help off the track as well,” Ahmed said after the match.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON