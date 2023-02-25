Watch: Ollie Pope incredibly anticipates catch before Daryl Mitchell could play his shot during NZ vs ENG 2nd Test

England were in command on Day 2 of the second Test against New Zealand, as they reduced the hosts to 138/7 after posting a strong score of 435/8 in the first innings. Rain came to New Zealand's rescue in the second cricket Test, saving it from an even greater mauling by England. On the first day the rain came after only 65 overs when England already was 315-3. With Harry Brook making 186 and Joe Root an unbeaten 153 in a 302-run partnership, England was able to declare its first innings at 435.

James Anderson once again took apart the New Zealand top order as he or Stuart Broad had done in England's win in the first test at Mount Maunganui. He dismissed Devon Conway (0) with only the fifth ball of the New Zealand innings, then had Kane Williamson (4) and Will Young (2).

Also read: 'I'd just say to him, 'stay at home'': AUS great feels Pat Cummins won't return for remain Border-Gavaskar Trophy Tests

New Zealand's recovery was led by Tom Latham who made 35 and raised the total to 60-4 before he swept at Leach and was caught at slip by Root as the ball grazed the top of his glove.

However, it was Ollie Pope's catch at silly point sent the fans and former cricketers in awe. Pope stood very close to Daryl Mitchell and anticipated the catch before Mitchell could play the shot, eventually taking a one-handed catch.

Watch:

Earlier, the world's best Test bowler, Anderson, didn't take long to add to his haul of 7-54 from the first test, dismissing Conway in his first over. The ball passed the outside edge of Conway's bat without making much of a sound. But Foakes and the slip field went up and convinced Stokes to review the not out decision. Replays clearly showed a faint edge.

Williamson who has been chronically out of form dangled his bat at a ball from Anderson which was wide of off stump and going away, presenting an easy catch to Foakes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON