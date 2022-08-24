Watch: Pakistan fan picks bottles from Shadab Khan's crate during match; all-rounder's 4-word reaction is absolute gold

The Pakistan team had clinched a 3-0 clean-sweep victory over the Netherlands last week. In the final ODI, Pakistan overcame a brilliant fight from the Dutch side, as it bowled out the hosts on 197 in a 207-run chase. While captain Babar Azam's 91 was the saving grace of Pakistan's batting innings, it was a two-man show among bowlers as Naseem Shah's five-wicket haul (5/33) and Mohammad Wasim's impressive figures of 4/36 helped the visitors deny Netherlands a stunning victory.

While the action remained intense throughout the game in the third ODI, the Pakistan fans continued to enjoy on the sidelines. It is justifiably a rare occurrence for Pakistani people living in the Netherlands to see their leading cricketing stars in action up close and personal, and they made the most of the opportunity throughout the three games of the series. On this particular occasion, however, one Pakistan fan decided to have some fun with Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf, who were rested for the third ODI.

While most fans would approach cricketers for selfies or autographs, this fan reached near the boundary line as the two players were passing through with a crate of drinks. The fan, then, hilariously picked up two bottles from the crate, drawing a hilarious reaction from Shadab. “Ek hi pakad na! (Just pick one!)” a surprised Shadab Khan told the fan, as he joined them with a chuckle.

Haris, however, was not pleased initially as he stared at the fan before eventually giving in for a laugh.

Watch:

Yaar ye Pakistani Awaam 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Nmt8DQKYsN — Ray?|Shadab khan stan account| (@Shadab_senpai) August 22, 2022

Following their clean-sweep series win, Pakistan saw an improvement in their ODI ranking as they moved to 107 rating points and are currently fourth.

Netherlands had given Pakistan a similar scare in the first ODI as well, where they came close to chasing down a 315-run target. The hosts' innings eventually ended on 298/8 in fifty overs. Pakistan reinstated their dominance in the second game of the series, however, crushing the Dutch side by seven wickets in a 187-run chase.

