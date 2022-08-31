Watch: Pakistan's Hasan Ali says ‘I love India’ after spotting Indian lady during training in Dubai

The equation between India and Pakistan cricketers didn't change one bit after Rohit Sharma and Co's five-wicket win over Pakistan in Dubai. The cricketers from both sides are still sharing laughs, and discussing things beyond cricket whenever their paths cross while practising at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai. The interactions with the fans are also the same. Pakistan fans are still crazy for a photograph with their favourite Indian cricketers while Indian fans are still waiting on the sidelines to catch a glimpse of Babar Azam and Co. In another one of those heart-touching incidents involving India-Pakistan cricketers and fans, Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali was seen interacting with an Indian fan.

On Tuesday, during Pakistan's training session, Hasan Ali was heard saying, "I love India" when he came to know that an Indian woman was waiting for him. Another person standing next to the lady informed the Pakistan fast bowler that he has a lot of fans in India and requested a selfie. “India se fan toh honge hi na (Obviouly there will be fans from India),” said Hassan Ali before readily agreeing and posing for the selfie.

The 28-year-old was seen in good spirits, enjoying light-hearted conversations with journalists and fans while jogging.

Watch Video : Hasan Ali's ‘I Love India’ comment after spotting Indian lady during training session

Notably, Hasan Ali has an Indian connection as his wife Samiya Arzoo is of Indian origin. The fast bowler was not a part of Pakistan's Asia Cup squad but was drafted in as a replacement when Mohammad Wasim was ruled out due to an injury.

Hasan Ali didn't feature in the match against India as Babar Azam preferred to go with Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani and Naseem Shah as his three specialist seamers. But with cramps crippling Rauf and Naseem, it will be interesting to see whether Hasan gets a go against Hong Kong, which is a must-win game for them to qualify for the Super 4 stage of the tournament.

India, meanwhile, will take on Hong Kong on Wednesday. A victory against the relatively week opposition will seem them sail into the next round.

