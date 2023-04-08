Watch: Pilot's million-dollar request to Dhoni after he threatens to ‘leave’ CSK captaincy wins hearts

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) did manage to bounce back to winning ways in their match against Lucknow Super Giants on return to Chepauk after four years, but captain MS Dhoni was left disappointed at his bowling attack. It was for the second match in a row in IPL 2023 where Dhoni raised the topic of bowling extras. And hence, in his own inimitable style, he warned the bowlers by threatning to leave captaincy. However, the statement left fans worried. One of them, a pilot, who was carrying the CSK squad to Mumbai for the match against Mumbai Indians on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium, made a million-dollar request to Dhoni which won many hearts on social media. (MI vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023)

MS Dhoni(IPL)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CSK’s fast bowlers – Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar - had delivered 12 wide balls in the match against Lucknow at home while Tushar Deshpande conceeded three no balls. CSK, overall, gave away 18 extras. In the match against Gujarat Titans, in the season opener, CSK had conceeded 12 extras where Hangargekar had bowled three wides and Deshpande a no ball.

ALSO READ: Moeen Ali's smashing response ends discussion on Ben Stokes being MS Dhoni's successor for CSK captaincy

Disappointed at the trend after CSK's 12-run win against LSG, Dhoni took to the post-match presentation to send out a warning to his bowlers. He had said: "They will have to bowl maybe no no-balls and less wides because we’re bowling too many extra deliveries, or they will have to be ready to play under a new captain, at some point of time (smiles). It’ll be my second warning, and I’ll be off.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The bombshell statement had sent a shockwave all over social media leaving CSK fans concerned. And on behalf of all, the pilot carrying the CSK squad made a small request to Dhoni in his touching speech for the team, urging him to remain as captain of Chennai.

“MS Dhoni sir, huge fan. Please continue to be the captain of CSK sir,” he said in the interner-breaking video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CSK on Saturday will be aiming to grab their second straight win in IPL 2023 when they take on five-time champions Mumbai in Wankhede in the match dubbed as El Clasico by fans of the tournament.

MS Dhoni(IPL)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON