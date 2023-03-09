Watch: PM Modi presents Rohit Sharma with Test cap, wins hearts with enormous gesture for Steve Smith, Australia PM

Ahead of the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, as well as his Australia counterpart Anthony Albanese graced the occasion to celebrate ‘75 years of friendship’ between both countries. A special ceremony took place ahead of the match where BCCI secretary Jay Shah and president Roger Binny felicitated PM Modi and PM Albanese respectively.

Following a traditional song and dance, the captains of both teams – Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith – were also presented with their Test caps by their respective prime ministers. As Rohit arrived at the stage, PM Modi shook his hand and presented him with the Test cap, following which the latter also greeted Smith.

In the end, the four posed for the cameras with their hands held together in a heartwarming moment.

Watch:

Following the event, both captains assembled for the toss where Smith opted to bat at the Narendra Modi Stadium. While Australia are going with the same team, India made one change as Mohammed Siraj made way for Mohammed Shami. The senior India pacer was rested in the third Test due to workload management, but made his return for the fourth and final match as India eye a win to clinch the series.

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team requires a win to secure a berth in the World Test Championship final, that takes place between June 7-11 at The Oval. Australia have already qualified for the final with a win in Indore Test last week.

There were speculations over the Indian playing XI ahead of the final Test of the series with many fans and former cricketers debating on whether India might take the field with an extra batter; however, Rohit and the team management decided to put their faith in the existing combination for the all-important final Test of the series.

