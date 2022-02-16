Watch: Punjab Kings' 11.5 crore buy Liam Livingstone castled for duck by Naseem Shah thunderbolt, off-stump destroyed

Two days after Punjab Kings spent a gigantic amount on Liam Livingstone on Day 2 of the IPL 2022 auction, the England all-rounder endured a forgettable outing while playing for Peshawar Zalmi on Wednesday. Livingstone, who was purchased by PBKS for ₹11.5 crore, was dismissed for a three-ball duck by Pakistan and Quetta Gladiators Naseem Shah.

Shah rocketed the ball in at over 90 miles per hour, and even before Livingstone could get his bat down in time, the ball crashed onto the off-stump. On his 19th birthday, Shah had gotten rid of Hazratullah Zazai and Livingstone in a space of three balls. This was Livingstone's second straight low score in the PSL, as he was out for 6 against Karachi Kings. Livingstone arrived in PSL in style, scoring 24 off 16 against Multan Sultans. He smashed four fours and a six at a strike-rate of 150 before edging Abbas Afridi to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan.

Overall, the England all-rounder became the fourth-costliest buy of the IPL 2022 auction behind Ishan Kishan ( ₹15.25 crore), Deepak Chahar ( ₹14 crore) and Shreyas Iyer ( ₹12.25 crore). Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans were among the other franchises interested in Livingstone, and were involved in a bidding war before PBKS secured him. Shortly after getting selected, Livingstone sent a special message to the franchise at its fans.

"I am excited to represent the Punjab Kings in the IPL 2022. Thanks to all staff that picked me up in the auction and I am really excited to come to India and get the tournament started," said Livingstone in a video posted by Punjab Kings on Twitter.

Besides Livingstone, PBKS bolstered their squad by the addition of Shikhar Dhawan for ₹8.25 crore, Kagiso Rabada for ₹9.25 crore, all-rounder Shahrukh Khan for another ₹9 crore, to go with several other stars.