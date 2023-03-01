Watch: Dravid shakes his head in disbelief after Jadeja's wicket-taking delivery is declared no ball during 3rd Test

The first day of the third Test between India and Australia in Indore saw drama unfurling in the opening session, with hosts losing seven wickets after opting to bat. It was a spinner's paradise at the Holkar Stadium as Matthew Kuhnemann took a five-wicket haul, while Nathan Lyon (3/35) and Todd Murphy (1/23) were also among the wickets. India were eventually bowled out on 109 before Australia also lost an early wicket of Travis Head when they came to bat.

In fact, Australia could have faced another setback in only the fourth over of the innings when Ravindra Jadeja castled Marnus Labuschagne. However, as the Aussie batter began to walk towards the dressing room, he was stopped by the umpire for a no ball check; it eventually emerged that Jadeja had indeed overstepped, giving a lifeline to Labuschagne.

Incidentally, this was Jadeja's second no ball of the innings; he had earlier overstepped in his first over as well.

While Sunil Gavaskar, the former Indian captain who was on-air during the incident, was furious at Jadeja for bowling the no ball, Indian head coach Rahul Dravid shook his head in disbelief.

Watch:

Earlier, like the last two Tests, the pitch was expected to offer plenty of turn but the ball turning square in the first hour of play and the odd one keeping low came as a slight surprise. Matthew Hayden on air called the black soil surface at the Holkar Stadium a day-three pitch and it sure behaved like one.

Three batters including skipper Rohit Sharma (12), Ravindra Jadeja (4) and Shreyas Iyer (0) perished while trying to attack. Rohit had won the toss and opted to bat in Indore.

The side made two changes to its XI from the previous game, as KL Rahul made way for young opener Shubman Gill while Umesh Yadav replaced pacer Mohammed Shami, who is rested for the match.

