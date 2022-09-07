Watch: Rishabh Pant stunned, utter confusion reigns after Hardik Pandya asked to bat ahead of him vs Sri Lanka

Known to catch the attention of fans on social media due to his reactions and antics, Rishabh Pant once again caught everyone's attention during India's must-win Super 4 stage encounter against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup, in Dubai on Tuesday. After Rohit Sharma's departure, India were at 110 for two in 12.2 overs and Rishabh Pant was expected to come and bat at no. 5 and so did the wicketkeeper-batter himself. But he was taken aback when the team management decided to send Hardik Pandya.

In a video that has now gone viral, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya were seen sitting together in the dugout. After Rohit holed out in deep point, the left-hander was almost about to put his gloves on when Pandya was seen gesturing towards the team management and getting the nod. Pant's reaction simply reeked of confusion and disappointment.

Pandya could only muster 17 runs off 13 balls and Pant, who came in to bat at no. 6, registered the same score. With Rohit's knock of 72 runs off 41 balls coming in handy, India posted 173 for eight in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav also played a crucial knock of 34 runs off 29 balls. KL Rahul failed to shine once again and could only register six runs off seven balls before a lbw dismissal to Maheesh Theekshana. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli couldn't build on his resurgent form and was dismissed for a four-ball duck. Dilshan Madushanka was in good bowling form for the hosts and took three wickets. Meanwhile, Chamika Karunaratne and Dasun Shanaka bagged two dismissals each.

Chasing a target of 174 runs, Sri Lanka reached 174 for four in 19.5 overs with Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Dasun Shanaka playing unbeaten match-winning knocks of 25 runs off 17 balls and 33 runs off 18 balls respectively. Meanwhile, Pathum Nissanka (52 off 37 balls) and Kusal Mendis (57 off 37 balls) played crucial knocks too. Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal and R Ashwin took three wickets and a dismissal each.