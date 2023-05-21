Watch: Rohit and Ishan erupt, Tendulkar's reaction is priceless as Green smashes fastest century of IPL 2023 vs SRH

Mumbai Indians produced a brilliant performance with the bat as the side chased down a 201-run target with two overs to spare against Sunrisers Hyderabad, giving themselves a shot at playoff qualification in the 2023 Indian Premier League. Cameron Green scored his maiden century in the league in the final ball of chase as the MI finished with 16 points in the table, and are placed fourth in the table; their fate, however, will be decided on the last league game of the season between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans. A win for the RCB would eliminate the MI.

Cameron Green slams his maiden IPL century(IPL)

Green produced an exhibition in power-hitting, smashing 8 fours and as many sixes to score his maiden IPL ton in just 47 deliveries. The Australia all-rounder reached the mark with a single on the final ball of the chase against Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Incidentally, Green had taken a single when he was on 98 in the same over as well, much to the confusion of Rohit Sharma and other members of the side sitting in the dugout; however, Suryakumar Yadav – the other batter – took a cheeky single to bring Green back to strike again.

Watch as Green hit the century:

Earlier, Sunrisers posted a strong score of 200/5 in 20 overs but Green, who came after Ishan Kishan (14) was dismissed cheaply in the run-chase, produced an incredible outing and forged a brilliant 128-run stand with Rohit (56).

For SRH, their opener Mayank Agarwal returned to form with his first fifty of the IPL to give the a perfect start after Rohit opted to bowl. Agarwal top-scored for SRH with his 46-ball 83 (8x4, 4x6) in a solid 140-run opening partnership with Vivrant Sharma (69 from 47 balls; 8x4, 4x6). But Madhwal triggered the collapse by dismissing him in the 17th over.

