Watch: Rohit puts his hand up for DRS then takes it back, umpires, commentators bamboozled by bizarre act

Commentators Kumar Sangakkara and Harsha Bhogle were left dumbstruck as Rohit Sharma made a bizarre DRS signal during the ongoing WTC final between India and Australia, at The Oval in London on Thursday. Rohit Sharma doesn't complete his DRS signal.

The incident occurred in the last delivery of the 97th over, when Alex Carey was hit on the pad for the second-straight delivery by Mohammed Shami. After an animated discussion with wicketkeeper KS Bharat, Rohit signaled towards the umpire, but was caught red-handed as both his hands didn't touch, which means that he didn't complete the signal.

Also Read | Sunil Gavaskar tears into Rohit and Co. for leaving out R Ashwin in WTC final

Here is a video of the incident:

Rohit's action left the umpires and commentators confused and it seems like the India captain was simply doing it in jest.

Day 2 has seen Travis Head and Steve Smith rebuild for Australia after a shaky start. Head became the first batter since Shane Watson to hammer 150 at The Oval. Watson did this in 2013 and Head ended up registering 163 off 174 balls, packed with 25 fours and a six. He also registered a record-breaking 285-run partnership with Steve Smith, which is the highest-ever at The Oval for the fourth-wicket. The pair beat England's Wally Hammond and Stan Warthington's 266-run stand vs India in 1936.

Meanwhile, Smith clobbered 121 runs off 268 balls, including 19 fours in what turned out to be a gritty knock. He is now joint-highest with Joe Root for the most centuries vs the Asian country. He also overtook Rahul Dravid (6) to level with Steve Waugh (7) as the batter with the second most Test tons in England, behind Bradman (11).

Australia posted 422/7 at Lunch on Day 2, with Pat Cummins (2*) and Alex Carey (22*) remaining unbeaten. Mohammed Siraj took the crucial wicket of Head and Shardul Thakur dismissed Smith. Mohammed Shami removed Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc was run out.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON