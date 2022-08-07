Watch: Rohit Sharma furious at Rishabh Pant for deliberately taking time to effect run-out in IND vs WI T20I

India on Saturday took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match Twenty20 series against West Indies, thanks to Rishabh Pant's brisk 44, which was followed by a collective effort from bowlers. The visitors put on 191/5 in the first innings and in response, West Indies folded for just 132 in the chase, with Arshdeep Singh returning 3/12 and Avesh Khan, Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi snaring two wickets each. Also Read | 'We do understand his talent. Anyone can have one or two bad games, but...': Rohit comes in defence of India youngster

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maverick Pant was his usual self with the bat, not afraid to dish out unconventional strokes at the Broward County Stadium. He may have led the team's batting effort with 44 off 31 deliveries, but Pant's antics behind the stumps even had Rohit Sharma losing his cool.

A huge mix-up between opposition captain Nicholas Pooran and Kyle Mayers led to the former's run-out in the fifth over. Pooran drove Axar Patel's delivery to cover-point and set off for a single only to be stranded mid-way on the pitch. Fielder Sanju Samson was quick to throw it to Pant, who deliberately took time to inflict the run-out, which had Rohit yelling at him. The Indian captain was seen asking Pant to whip the bails without wasting any more time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here's the video of the incident:

Pooran, who scored 24 off eight balls, looked in ominous touch with three monstrous sixes before his exit. Axar then removed Mayers and Rovman Powell – both holing out in the deep. Young Bishnoi also plucked two wickets to end up with 2/27 in his four.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But it was Arshdeep who led the bowling effort with his swing and pace variation. The left-arm seamer finished the game off in the last over with the wicket of Obed McCoy.

For India, skipper Rohit also chipped in with 33 off 16 balls to get his side to a blazing start. "I think it was pleasing how we played the game. The conditions were not easy but we got to a good score. A lot of thought went in on how we batted and it was pleasing to see. The pitch was quite slow which our bowlers used to their advantage," said Rohit after the game.

"I thought 190 was a good score, but with the kind of batting that WI have, no score is good. We played good cricket to get the win today. The batters were really smart and the bowlers bowled in pairs to get wickets. It put the brakes on their scoring."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, India won the T20 series opener by 68 runs and the third game by seven wickets, while West Indies won the second match by five wickets. The final match of the series will be played on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON