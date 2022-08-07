'We do understand his talent. Anyone can have one or two bad games, but...': Rohit comes in defence of India youngster

Rishabh Pant top-scored with a brisk 44 before bowlers fired in unison to help India take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match Twenty20 series against West Indies. The Rohit Sharma-led side on Saturday won the fourth game in Lauderhill by 59 runs, with players putting in a combined effort in the lead-up to this year's World T20. Watch: Rohit Sharma wins hearts with adorable gesture towards fans; Indian celebrates T20 series win in unique way

Pant scored 44 from 31 deliveries and captain Rohit Sharma made 33 off 16 balls to guide the visitors to 191/5 in the first innings. West Indies, in response, folded for 132, thanks to Arshdeep Singh's 3-12. The left-arm seamer put his variations to good use, finishing off the match with the wicket of Obed McCoy.

Avesh Khan also rediscovered his lost mojo after being ineffective in the earlier two games. The pacer had conceded 47 in the previous Twenty20, which even led to calls for his ouster from the eleven. He redeemed himself with 2/17 in India's series-claiming win over the Caribbean side.

Skipper Rohit also backed Avesh, saying a couple of bad games wouldn't affect the team management's stance on backing the bowler.

"We do understand Avesh's talent. Anyone can have one or two bad games, but we want to keep his skills in mind. We want to give boys enough game time in the middle. He used the conditions and his height really well, which was great to see," said Rohit in the post-match presentation.

Rohit said that 190 was a good total but was aware of the batting firepower in the opposition line-up. He also thanked the supporters present at the venue.

"I think it was pleasing how we played the game. The conditions were not easy but we got to a good score. A lot of thought went in on how we batted and it was pleasing to see. The pitch was quite slow which our bowlers used to their advantage," said Rohit.

"I thought 190 was a good score, but with the kind of batting that WI have, no score is good. We played good cricket to get the win today. The batters were really smart and the bowlers bowled in pairs to get wickets. It put the brakes on their scoring."

"I would also like to thank all the people who came in; I know it is hot and it isn't easy to sit out there and watch the game. There's another day to go," he concluded.

