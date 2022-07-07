Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Watch: Rohit Sharma hits nets, plays exquisite strokes ahead of return as India captain in 1st T20I vs England
cricket

Watch: Rohit Sharma hits nets, plays exquisite strokes ahead of return as India captain in 1st T20I vs England

Rohit Sharma is set to play his first match for India since March this year when he leads the team out for the first T20I against England in Southampton 
Rohit Sharma in nets (Twitter)
Updated on Jul 07, 2022 09:22 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

It has been three months since Rohit Sharma played for India and captained the team. While he was expected to return during the recently concluded fifth Test against England, the skipper ended up testing positive for Covid-19 because of which he had to miss the match. (Also Read | Rohit Sharma comes up with golden response when asked about comeback; 'Don't want to miss any games for country but...')

Rohit hit the nets soon after recovering from the disease and hit the nets straightaway at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, which will be the venue for the first T20I against England on Thursday. Rohit was also spotted in the nets during the Test match at Edgbaston, even walking out to meet Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur during the post-match presentation ceremony.

RELATED STORIES

However, Wednesday marked the first time Rohit joined the rest of the team in pracitce. India let slip a golden opportunity to record their first series win in England since 2007 as the hosts, in an incredible turnaround, recorded their highest-ever run chase in Test cricket.

ALSO READ | Watch: ‘Shut up and Bat’ - Angry umpire scolds England great, video breaks internet in Edgbaston Test

"It's obviously disappointing to not come out as victors. The Test series was for India to win. That said, time will tell whether that loss will have any impact in the T20I and ODI series against England," Rohit said on the eve of the first T20I here. That was a different format and this will be a different one," Rohit told reporters on Wednesday.

The Indian skipper who joined the practice sessions for the first time since recovering from COVID-19 also said that the three-match T20 series against England will be an ideal opportunity for his side to determine where they stand before the upcoming T20 World Cup.

"With one eye on the World Cup later this year, this is an important series for us. That said, every game for India is important right now and we want to get our job done in this series as well," Rohit said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
rohit sharma india vs england
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP