Watch: Rohit Sharma points towards scoreboard, talks animatedly with India stars on Day 1 of 4th Test, video viral

Rohit Sharma's captaincy skills were put to a stern test for the first time in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as the pitch used for the fourth India vs Australia Test match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad was by far the best one for the batters in the series. And the Indian captain came out with flying colours. Rohit, who had highlighted the unusualness of captains winning the toss and ending up on the losing side in the previous three Tests of this series, lost the toss in the series decider. Australia's stand-in captain Steve Smith had no hesitation in opting to bat.

After India's new-ball bowlers Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav were off-colour in the first 10 overs, Rohit knew he had his task cut out. He was quick to introduce Ravichandran Ashwin into the attack. The off-spinner struck in his fourth over removing opener Travis Head for 32. Rohit quite expectedly threw the ball to his other strike bowler Ravindra Jadeja.

Ashwin and Jadeja put the brakes on the scoring rate but there was nothing on the surface to keep them interesting. Rohit was once again quick to spot that. He turned to Shami, despite the fast bowler being wayward in his opening spell. Shami repaid the faith with a second-ball wicket of Marnus Labuschagne (3).

India did not get a wicket for the entire second session - the first of the series - as Steve Smith and Khawaja batted exceptionally well. India rejigged their plan. Rohit asked Umesh Yadav to bang it in short to Steve Smith. He also set unusual fields. It gave the Australian great something to think about. Whether it played on his mind in the next over when he lazily dragged a Ravindra Jadeja straight delivery back onto his stumps, will not be known but India were back in the game.

Rohit was once again proactive in his captaincy. He brought Shami back into the attack from Umesh's end after the latter was pulled for a couple of boundaries by Peter Handscomb. It took Shami just four deliveries to weave his magic with the old ball. He exposed Handcomb's weakness of hanging back with no second line of defence and sent his off-stump cartwheeling.

Cameron Green came to bat at No.6 and showed good intent. Rohit knew it was going to be an important moment in the game. In the drinks break, therefore, he was at his animated best. His arms were going here and there, and there was a lot of pointing and gesturing, almost to remind everyone that they need to just keep pushing.

Rohit's animated talk did not miss the eye of the commentators. "Seems like he was pointing to the scoreboard and saying 'just keep going. What we have done is come back strongly," said former India left-arm spinner Murali Kartik.

India, however, failed to make further inroads as their decision to take the second ball backfired. It allowed Green to score freely and take Australia to a strong position. Usman Khawaja stood like a rock at the other end, hitting his 13th Test century. Australia were 255/4 at stumps on Day 1 with Green (49) and Khawaja (104*) at the crease.

