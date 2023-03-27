Watch: Rohit Sharma's telling reaction, MI's act of gold after Harmanpreet and Co. become first WPL champions

Mumbai Indians deservingly emerged as the champions of the first ever edition of the Women's Premier League after the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side won in the run chase in the final over against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday night. They dominated in both the departments before Nat Sciver-Brunt scored the winning boundary with just three balls to spare. Mumbai Indians broke into jubilant celebrations with players rushing into the field amid the fireworks at the stadium. The one that however went viral was the telling reaction of Rohit Sharma, the captain of the men's MI team and his side's act of gold after the Harmanpreet and Co.'s historic win.

Rohit Sharma's telling reaction as Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. win WPL

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After Issy Wong and Hayley Matthews, who combined to pick six wickets between themselves, helped Mumbai restrict Delhi Capitals, who were the first team to have qualified for the final after having finished top of the league table, to 131 for nine. Captain Meg Lanning was the top scorer for the side with a 29-ball 35, that did help her secure the Orange Cap, but failed to find able assistance throughout her stay.

ALSO READ: Watch: Mumbai's historic WPL title gets overshadowed by controversial Shafali Verma decision, Delhi raise question

Mumbai did not start the chase well with opener Yastika Bhatia departing in just the second over while Matthews was dismissed in the fourth. Skipper Harmanpreet and Sciver-Brunt then stitched a valiant 72-run knock against a disciplined Delhi bowling attack.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An unfortunate run out saw Harmanpreet walk back for 37 off 39, but Melie Kerr supported Sciver-Brunt in her act as Mumbai held nerves in the final over to seal the historic win.

Moments after the win, camera showed a replay of the reaction of men's Mumbai Indians side who were in attendance at the Brabourne Stadium to support the Harmanpreet-led team. Rohit, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan among others all were seen giving a standing ovation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Great experience, we were waiting for so many years. Everyone enjoyed this throughout the dressing room. It feels like a dream, for everyone here. So many people were asking when WPL will come and that day is here, and we are so happy and proud. I think having a long batting line-up, we had to go there and express," Harmanpreet said after the seven-wicket win.

Rohit Sharma's telling reaction as Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. win WPL

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON