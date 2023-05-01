Watch: Sandeep Sharma's stunner vs MI hailed as one of the 'greatest catches in IPL history'

Sunday's IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians was one that lived up to its billing as the 1000th match in the history of the tournament and then some. The game featured a number of highlights, all of which reached a crescendo with Tim David hitting three consecutive sixes and leading MI to success in a record chase at the Wankhede Stadium. Among the standout moments was when fast bowler Sandeep Sharma pulled off a stunning catch to end the dangerous Suryakumar Yadav's innings.

Sandeep managed to hold on despite falling and sliding on the grass.

Chasing a target of 213, MI were buoyed by a threatening stand between Suryakumar and Tilak Varma. Suryakumar was on 55 off 29 balls when he skied an attempted pull shot off Trent Boult. Sandeep chased the ball, running back from short fine leg, took the catch while on the move with his arms fully outstretched and managed to hold on to it after falling and sliding over the grass.

"Has he cleared the fielder? I think he has, oh what a catch! This is going to be one of the catches of the season," on-air commentator Harsha Bhogle said while calling the sequence of events. The IPL tweeted a video of the stunning catch and it has been hailed as one of the best catches in the history of the tournament, let alone the season.

Watch the catch below:

Yashasvi Jaiswal dragged Rajasthan Royals to a score of 212/7, scoring his maiden century and nearly playing through the innings. He scored 124 in 62 balls, thus accounting for more than half of his team's runs. However, that didn't turn out to be enough as MI pulled off the highest run-chase ever in the history of IPL at the venue of Wankhede. Suryakumar's half century was the highest score for them but the likes of Cameron Green and Tilak Varma also made valuable contribution. The standout peformer of the evening, however, was David's finish to the chase. With MI need 15 to win off the last over, David hit three sixes off the first three balls to take his team emphatically over the line.

