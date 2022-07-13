Watch: Sanjana Ganesan brutally trolls England with 'Crispy Duck' feature after Jasprit Bumrah's fierce spell in 1st ODI

Team India's star bowler Jasprit Bumrah shined for the side during the first ODI of the three-match series against England on Tuesday. Bumrah ran through the English batting order, taking six wicket while conceding only 19 runs in 7.2 overs, as the hosts were bowled out on 110 at Oval. India, then, chased down the target without losing a wicket, with captain Rohit Sharma scoring an unbeaten 76.

Bumrah picked two wickets in the his very first over of the game without conceding a run; he cleaned up Jason Roy before dismissing Joe Root a delivery later. The speedster, then, went on to dismiss Jonny Bairstow (7) and Liam Livingstone (0), leaving England at 26/5 in 7.5 overs. Bumrah removed Bryden Carse for his fifth wicket, and them dismissed David Willey to wrap the English innings with a sixth.

While the Indian pacer enjoyed a terrific outing in London, her wife and broadcaster Sanjana Ganesan also took a mickey out of the English batters during her stint with Sony SIX. As she did a feature on the food stalls outside the stadium, Ganesan came across a food store called the ‘Crispy Duck’, and went on to troll the England batters.

Four batters in the English innings were dismissed without scoring a run, and Ganesan, in her feature, said, “We've come to a stall that not a lot of English batters would like to come to. It's called the 'Crispy Duck'. We've got a duck wrap is, and we will see how good the duck off-the-field is. Because the ducks on the field have been absolutely fantastic.”

Watch:

Earlier, Rohit (76 not out) and fellow opener Shikhar Dhawan (31 not out) made light work of England's 110, knocking off the victory target with 31.2 overs to spare.

The second ODI of the series takes place at the iconic Lord's in London.

