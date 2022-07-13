'Met him after 6 years and the first thing he tells me is...': Kohli's ex-teammate reveals story behind 'Chiru' nickname

Team India's star batter Virat Kohli has been going through a rough patch with bat of late. Kohli endured a poor season in the IPL, and failed to make a mark across the two innings of the rescheduled fifth Test of the series against England. In T20Is, the 33-year-old batter registered scores of 1 and 11 in two games against the English side last week. The former India captain has drawn significant eyeballs over his poor form; on Tuesday night, however, he received a heartwarming tweet from one of his former teammates, Dwaraka Ravi Teja.

Ravi Teja, who plays for Meghalaya in domestic circuit, shared the dressing room with Kohli during their U-15 days; while he couldn't earn an international cap, the batter has enjoyed an impressive run in domestic circuit, appearing in 78 first-class and 86 List A games. In his last appearance for Meghalaya in this year's Ranji Trophy, Teja also scored a century (133) against Gujarat.

The 34-year-old batter met Kohli while in England, and revealed the conversation he had with the former India captain.

“Met him aftr 6 yrs after IPL in UK & 1st thing he tells me is Chiru Kaise hai tu? U-15 days we were roommates & I used to watch chiranjeevi’s songs on tv & he danced to them & from then on Chiru was nickname we gave each other..It was great seeing u Chiru,” he tweeted as he shared a picture with Kohli and his wife, Anushka Sharma.

Kohli didn't play the first ODI of the series against England on Tuesday due to groin injury, and his appearance in the next match – scheduled on June 14 at Lord's – remains unconfirmed.

Earlier, India registered an emphatic 10-wicket win in the first game of the series, as the side bowled the hosts out on 110 before chasing down the target in merely 18.4 overs.

