Watch: Samson makes cheeky 'catch' gesture to Sangakkara in middle of dressing room speech; players go berserk

The Rajasthan Royals produced a brilliant performance on Saturday to beat Delhi Capitals by 57 runs in the 2023 Indian Premier League. The Royals had a dominant outing with the bat, as the side put out 199/4 on the board before restricting the Capitals to 142/9, inflicting a third-successive loss on David Warner's men. Yashasvi Jaiswal (61) and Jos Buttler (79) enjoyed a solid outing on the day when the captain, Sanju Samson (0) endured a rare failure with the bat.

Sanju Samson with Kumar Sangakkara(Twitter)

However, Samson did make up for the failure with the bat as he took an outstanding catch to dismiss the dangerous Prithvi Shaw on a duck in the very first over of Delhi Capitals' chase. DC eventually lost another batter (Manish Pandey) in the same over, as bowler Trent Boult had a double-wicket maiden.

Following the win, Royals' head coach Kumar Sangakkara addressed the side in the dressing room, where he lauded skipper Samson for his captaincy througout the game.

"Skipper, really, well captained today. It was brilliant to see how you marshalled the bowlers, and the decisions you took. You were not afraid to do it. I thought that was exceptional. Really well done," Sangakkara said during the speech.

Samson, then, cheekily reminded Sangakkara of the catch as he extended his left arm. The former Sri Lanka captain, then, hurriedly said, "Sorry, forgot the catch. Fantastic catch. Brilliant," leaving everyone in splits.

Watch:

Samson took a brilliant dive towards his left after Shaw's angular cross-batted shot found a thick outside-edge. The wicketkeeper-batter eventually took a one-handed catch as Shaw's disastrous outing continued in the 2023 season.

The Rajasthan Royals jumped to the top of the table with two wins in three matches in the season so far. The side faced a narrow defeat against Punjab Kings by five runs earlier this week, and had made a strong start to the season after it outclassed Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs in the opener.

