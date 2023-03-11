Home / Cricket / Watch: Shakib Al Hasan explodes in anger, beats fan mercilessly with cap during event in Bangladesh

Watch: Shakib Al Hasan explodes in anger, beats fan mercilessly with cap during event in Bangladesh

cricket
Published on Mar 11, 2023 09:49 AM IST

Bangladesh star Shakib Al Hasan failed to contain his anger as he furiously beat a fan with a cap during a promotional event.

Shakib Al Hasan(Facebook)
Shakib Al Hasan(Facebook)
ByHT Sports Desk

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan is, without a doubt, one of the leading all-rounders in international cricket. Shakib, who leads Bangladesh in T20Is and Tests, is the top-ranked all-rounder in T20Is and ODIs, and placed third in the longest format of the game. While Shakib has made headlines for his consistent outings for Bangladesh, his on and off-field behavioural issues have made him a rather controversial figure in cricketing fraternity. On many occasions, Shakib was seen fighting with the umpires for an unfavourable decision in a rather animated manner, and last month, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan had also confirmed a ‘rift’ between Shakib and Tamim Iqbal, two of the senior Bangladesh stars.

Earlier this week, Shakib was hit with another controversy after a video of him hitting a fan went viral on social media. The Bangladesh star was in Chattogram for a promotional event where a large amount of crowd came to get a glimpse of their star cricketer. Amid the commotion, Shakib seemed to lose his cool and hit a fan with a cap multiple times before being escorted away.

Also read: ‘India wouldn’t have made it 2-0’: Shastri's stunning response to DK's ‘would you have gone with Kuldeep Yadav’ query

Watch:

Shakib was last seen in action for Bangladesh in the first T20I of the three-match series against England, where the side defeated the visitors by six wickets at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Shakib registered impressive figures of 1/26 in four overs, and then remained unbeaten on 34 off 24 deliveries in the 157-run chase as Bangladesh reached the target with two overs to spare. Najmul Shanto was named the player of the match for his half-century (51 off 30 deliveries) in the chase.

The Bangladesh all-rounder had also played a key role in the side's third ODI victory against England last week, scoring 75 to take the side's score to 246 before registering incredible figures of 4/35, steering the side to a 50-run win.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
shakib al hasan bangladesh cricket
shakib al hasan bangladesh cricket
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 11, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out