Watch: Shakib Al Hasan explodes in anger, beats fan mercilessly with cap during event in Bangladesh

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan is, without a doubt, one of the leading all-rounders in international cricket. Shakib, who leads Bangladesh in T20Is and Tests, is the top-ranked all-rounder in T20Is and ODIs, and placed third in the longest format of the game. While Shakib has made headlines for his consistent outings for Bangladesh, his on and off-field behavioural issues have made him a rather controversial figure in cricketing fraternity. On many occasions, Shakib was seen fighting with the umpires for an unfavourable decision in a rather animated manner, and last month, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan had also confirmed a ‘rift’ between Shakib and Tamim Iqbal, two of the senior Bangladesh stars.

Earlier this week, Shakib was hit with another controversy after a video of him hitting a fan went viral on social media. The Bangladesh star was in Chattogram for a promotional event where a large amount of crowd came to get a glimpse of their star cricketer. Amid the commotion, Shakib seemed to lose his cool and hit a fan with a cap multiple times before being escorted away.

Shakib was last seen in action for Bangladesh in the first T20I of the three-match series against England, where the side defeated the visitors by six wickets at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Shakib registered impressive figures of 1/26 in four overs, and then remained unbeaten on 34 off 24 deliveries in the 157-run chase as Bangladesh reached the target with two overs to spare. Najmul Shanto was named the player of the match for his half-century (51 off 30 deliveries) in the chase.

The Bangladesh all-rounder had also played a key role in the side's third ODI victory against England last week, scoring 75 to take the side's score to 246 before registering incredible figures of 4/35, steering the side to a 50-run win.

