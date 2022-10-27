Watch - 'Shot of the match': After Rauf beauty, Kohli stuns with flat six over cover vs Netherlands, reaction priceless

If the back-to-back sixes off Haris Rauf in the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan was not enough, Virat Kohli on Thursday left everyone mesmerised with another stupendous six during the India vs Netherlands Super 12 tie at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Kohli registered back-to-back half-centuries, and remained unbeaten on 62 – to go with 82 not out on Sunday – and propelled India to 179/2. However, what ended up getting as much attention, if not more, than Kohli's fifty was his stunning flat six over cover off Fred Klaassen.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kohli smoked the incredible six off the 17th over. With the left-arm quick Klaassen switching to round the wicket. Kohli gives himself just a little bit of room, scouts his area and smacks the ball over deep cover for a maximum. The shot was a spitting image of the famous Kohli chip for six for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. The next ball, Kohli drove through cover to bring up consecutive fifties.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma breaks Yuvraj Singh's huge T20 World Cup record with blazing knock vs Netherlands

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kohli's 44-ball knock was very similar to the one he played against Pakistan. The pace of his innings was similar. He took his time early on as the ball did not come easy on to the bat on a used surface – the South Africa vs Bangladesh T20I earlier in the day was played on the same pitch – and once set, accelerated in style. As India collected 112 off the last 10 overs, Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav stitched together an unbeaten partnership of 95 runs off 48 balls.

It took Kohli 31 balls and more than 10 overs to get his first boundary, but once the shackles were broken, he hit two fours and two more sixes off the next 13 deliveries. Kohli scored 19 runs off his first 21 deliveries before switching gears to knock off 43 off 23.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India were rocked early after captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat when KL Rahul was dismissed for 9, getting out LBW to van Meekeren. From there, Kohli joined Rohit and the duo put together 73 runs off 50 deliveries. The dismissal though did not affect India's approach as Suryakumar went on the attack and scored an unbeaten 51 off 25 balls with seven fours, and a six that he smashed off the last ball of the innings to take India closer to 180.

This is the third big partnership that Kohli and Surya have forged since the Asia Cup. They put on an unbeaten 98 off 42 balls against Hong Kong, 104 off 62 against Australia and 102 of 42 balls against South Africa earlier this month.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON