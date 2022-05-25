Watch: Sourav Ganguly's million-dollar reaction as Virat Kohli creams delightful four in LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 Eliminator

There is a bit of history between Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli, but it seems both have gotten over that chapter as the BCCI president could be seen enjoying a four hit by the star batter. After Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2022 Eliminator tie, Kohli opened the innings and played a wristy flick for a four, which left the former India captain awestruck.

Kohli took strike and played an aerial shot to get off the mark with three runs. RCB, however, suffered a major jolt in the first over itself as their in-form captain Faf du Plessis fell for a golden duck as he edged left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock. Starting the second over was Dushmantha Chameera, who had dismissed Kohli for a first-ball duck the last time LSG and RCB did battle this season.

This time though, the outcome was different. Chameera ran in and drifted a full delivery onto Kohli’s pads. Kohli, who was batting much upright, with a lot straighter stance, spotted it early and whipped it through the leg side for four. Immediately, the cameras panned towards BCCI president Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah in the stands, who seemed to marvel at that shot. Shah clapped and said something to Ganguly, after which the former India captain expressed his delight at that stroke from Kohli. Kohli eventually perished for 25 off 24 with two fours.

The match got off to a delayed start after a brief spell of rain – for nearly 40 minutes – postponed proceedings. With one minute to go for the toss and both captains present on the ground to flip the coin, the wind picked up pace and it began drizzling, forcing everyone off the ground. The drizzle transformed into rain, but since the ground was covered entirely, things commences as soon as the rain stopped. The toss took place at 7:55PM IST and the first ball was bowled 15 minutes later at 8:10PM.

RCB recovered brilliantly after the fall of du Plessis' wicket as Rajat Patidar got off the blocks, scoring 35 off 19 to bring up a fifty-run partnership between him and Kohli. RCB raced to 52/1 after the Powerplay.

