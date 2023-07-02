Watch: Starc's insane catch overturned as controversy erupts in Ashes; McGrath's volcanic 'disgrace' reaction goes viral

Controversy erupted during the fourth day of the Lord's Ashes Test on Saturday when a catch from Mitchell Starc was ruled during the final session of the day. England had already been in a spot of bother before the incident, having lost their first four wickets inside just 45 runs; opener Ben Duckett and captain Ben Stokes, then, steered a rebuild for the hosts and the incident took place in the 29th over, just two overs before the stumps were called. Mitchell Starc's catch was overturned in massive controversy during the second Ashes Test(Twitter)

Australia stuck on their short-ball tactic against England batters and Duckett, failing to offer a solid shot on the occasion, finds a thick upper edge that travels straight over the keeper's head. The ball eventually travelled left of the fine leg area and Starc took a sliding catch.

He stayed ow and grabbed the ball before grazing it onto the turf. It seemed the ball had touched the ground as Starc's hand came down, and third umpire Marais Erasmus felt the Australia fielder didn't have control over his body througout the catch. He eventually gave it not out, much to the surprise of Starc as well as his Australia teammates.

Australia's bowling great Glenn McGrath, who was on-air during the incident, was absolutely livid at the decision from Erasmus. The former Aussie bowler called it a “disgrace.”

“That is the biggest load of rubbish I've ever seen. He has got it under control. I've seen everything this game has to offer, if that is not out, then every other catch that has been taken should be not out. That is a disgrace,” McGrath said.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting was also not pleased with the call, and spoke about the inconsistencies in the third umpire decisions over such catches. Referring to Steve Smith's catch of Joe Root in the first innings at Lord's, Ponting stated that the Starc had more control than Aussie batter had in his catch.

"Mitchell Starc had much better control of that ball and for longer than when Steve Smith did when he caught Joe Root," Ponting said on Sky Sports.

