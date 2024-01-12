Watch: Steve Smith falls for golden duck after David Warner's 'if you open the batting' sledge

David Warner brought the curtains down on an illustrious Test and ODI career in Australia's recently concluded series against Pakistan. Warner's departure left a void for Australia to deal with at the top of the batting order and they recently announced that his longtime teammate and Australia's batting stalwart Steve Smith will now open for them in their upcoming Test series against the West Indies. Warner had a lot to say to Smith as the match began

Warner has kept himself available in T20 cricket with an eye on the T20 World Cup this year and both him and Smith are playing for their respective sides in the Big Bash League. The pair were in fact pitted against each other on Friday when Smith's Sydney Sixers faced Warner's Sydney Thunder and it brought up some hilarious scenes.

The Sixers batted first and Smith walked out with James Vince to open the innings. Warner, who was interacting with the broadcasters on the microphone, accompanied Smith to the crease while giving him an earful of light-hearted banter. "Nothing's distracting him. Nothing ever distracts him," he told the broadcasters while walking behind Smith.

Warner then took a shot at Smith based on the latter's famous tendency to be fidgety while at the crease. "He has got a mark on his foot there so he might be fidgety about that," said Warner. The 37-year-old then directed his attention to Smith taking his mark. "No, that's not centre, little bit to the right. Mate, if you open the batting you've got to mark it properly. One go only. Nah he's locked in," said Warner.

Smith was grinning from time to time at Warner's comments. Whether it be an effect of the sledges or not something is something only the former Australia captain would know but Smith ended up walking up to Daniel Sams first ball and pulled him straight into the hands of the fielder at deep square leg. Warner was as elated as anyone on the field as he celebrated the big wicket with his teammates.

Australia's Smith gambit

Widely considered as the best Test batter in the world, Smith's promotion is something that a number of former players called for considering his ability to play devastatingly long innings. Chairman of selectors George Bailey confirmed Green would slot in at No.4, with Smith, who has publicly stated his desire to move up, set to open the batting for the first time in not only his 114-match Test career but also his 16-year first-class career.

"Steve's obviously motivated and energized and keen to do it," Bailey said. "There were plenty within the team who were pretty keen to go on record and say that they weren't keen to do it. So it was refreshing that Steve had come forward and said he wanted it and it was something that we'd been chatting about in the background as a selection panel with the coaches as well," he said.