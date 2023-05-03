Home / Cricket / Watch: Stoinis left dumbstruck, refuses to move after Jadeja castles him with unbelievable turn during LSG vs CSK

Watch: Stoinis left dumbstruck, refuses to move after Jadeja castles him with unbelievable turn during LSG vs CSK

Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Marcus Stoinis with an absolute peach during the LSG vs CSK match in IPL 2023 on Wednesday.

Lucknow Super Giants' star all-rounder Marcus Stoinis was left stunned during the seventh over of the match against Chennai Super Kings, as spinner Ravindra Jadeja outfoxed him with a sharp turner. Stoinis, who arrived at the crease an over before, attempted an aggressive shot with LSG in a spot of bother; the side had only 34 runs until then, having already lost three wickets including that of stand-in captain Krunal Pandya, who was dismissed on the first delivery he faced.

Jadeja, coming from around the wicket, had pitched the delivery marginally outside the leg-stump but found an incredible turn away from the right-handed Stoinis. The Aussie all-rounder, who had already committed to the shot towards leg-side, failed to adjust in time as the ball turned sharply towards the off-stump, eventually hitting the bails.

Stoinis was left shell-shocked at the dismissal and stood in complete disbelief at first; only when he saw the other Chennai Super Kings players including their captain MS Dhoni celebrate, he started to walk back towards the pavilion.

Watch the incredible delivery from Jadeja:

Earlier, Maheesh Theekshana inflicted twin blows on LSG at the Ekana Stadium when Manan Vohra and Krunal off successive balls; Moeen Ali earned the opening breakthrough in the fourth over when he dismissed the dangerous Kyle Mayers on 14.

The match also saw a return of Deepak Chahar for the Super Kings; the Indian pacer was forced to sit on the sidelines after the hamstring injury returned to frustrate Chahar last month. He bowled three overs in his first spell – all in the Powerplay – conceding 21 runs without a wicket.

CSK captain MS Dhoni had won the toss and opted to bowl under overcast conditions in Lucknow. LSG missed their first-team captain KL Rahul, who suffered a hamstring injury during the side's previous match against Royal Challengers Bangalore and is likely ruled out of the remainder of the season.

