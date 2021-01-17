Washington Sundar hits a no-look six off Nathan Lyon to send commentators into a frenzy
Washington Sundar had refused a single in the first delivery of the over. The indication was clear, he was not exposing Navdeep Saini to Nathan Lyon, so what Saini was India’s No.9 and in international cricket, that is too early to farm the strike. In Sundar defence, Saini hadn’t invoked a lot of confidence while handling Pat Cummins in the previous over. Five balls later, no would even as ask for a defence.
Seeing Tim Paine bringing the field up to deny a single off the final ball so that Cummins can have a crack at Saini in the next over, Sundar hit the most nonchalant six of this series. He was so confident about the timing, he did not even lift his head to see where the ball was going. To be honest, he didn’t need to. Sundar’s no-look slog-sweep cleared the ropes easily.
In his 62-run inning on Test debut, Sundar hit a lot of strokes that would make any of India’s top six proud but his no-look six off Nathan Lyon in the 104th over of the Indian innings, took the cake.
The commentators enjoyed Sundar's shot a lot. Former England medium-pacer Isa Guha was the first one to spot the no-look shot on-air.
The young left-hander stitched a priceless 123-run with Shardul Thakur as India once again rose from the debris to make this fourth Test match interesting in Brisbane.
In the second session, India lost Mayank Agarwal (38) and young Rishabh Pant (23) and innings seemed to be falling apart but Washington and Thakur resisted the Australian attack with aplomb.
India were on 186 for 6 when Sundar and Thakur got together in the post-lunch session on Day 3. By the time Thakur was dismissed for 67 – the top score of the Indian innings – the deficit was brought down to 60.
Thakur's combative knock ended when Pat Cummins went through his gates while Washington was dismissed by Starc in the final session.
India added 27 more runs for the final three wickets to bring the deficit down further as Australia managed a lead of only 33 runs after they bowled India out for 336.
Josh Hazelwood picked up the last wicket by cleaning up Mohammed Siraj for 13 to complete his five-for.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'A natural ball striker and clean hitter': Moody on Sundar-Thakur counter-attack
- Sundar and Thakur’s knocks were lauded by the entire cricketing fraternity with former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody highly impressed with their rearguard.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sundar, Thakur lead India fightback but Australia still lead by 54 runs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He plays a massive role for them': Hazlewood glad to remove 'key' India batsman
- India vs Australia: Each wicket is special for Hazlewood but the fast bowler is highly content with one dismissal in particular.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Tula parat manla': Kohli tweets for Shardul, Manjrekar explains story behind it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sundar breaks 110-yr-old record, Thakur top scores as Twitter goes crazy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1st Test: Leach takes five as nervous England near victory
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'What planet he was on?': Waugh, Gilchrist roast Marnus for 'worst appeal'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Australian players were trying to have a conversation with me,' reveals Thakur
- India vs Australia: Shardul Thakur's innings, on expected lines, seemingly got under the skin of Australia, with the fast bowler explaining that the opposition reacted by chirping away a few words at him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NZ all-rounder Jimmy Neesham undergoes surgery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WATCH: Sundar hits a no-look six off Lyon to send commentators into a frenzy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IND vs AUS: Washington Sundar becomes third Indian to achieve unique feat
- India vs Australia, 4th Test: Sundar made his debut in Brisbane and made an instant impact. Sundar picked up three wickets in the first innings with Steve Smith being his first wicket.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'A very good performance': Gavaskar has high praise for young Indian bowlers
- Virat Kohli, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari, KL Rahul, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar have all missed part of the Test series or the whole contest itself.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'This half Indian team is better than fully-fit Australia’: Shoaib Akhtar
- India are already without two of their premier bowlers in Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah in the Gabba Test, who have missed it due to back spasm and abdominal strain respectively.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Afridi says former Pakistan players should follow in Rahul Dravid's footsteps
- The impact of Dravid as the head of NCA has been applauded as it has resulted in India having quality players on the bench.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox