IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Washington Sundar hits a no-look six off Nathan Lyon to send commentators into a frenzy
Washington Sundar hits a no-look six off Nathan Lyon(Screengrab/cricket.com.au Twitter)
Washington Sundar hits a no-look six off Nathan Lyon(Screengrab/cricket.com.au Twitter)
cricket

Washington Sundar hits a no-look six off Nathan Lyon to send commentators into a frenzy

India vs Australia: The commentators enjoyed Washington Sundar's no-look six a lot. Former England medium-pacer Isa Guha was the first one to spot the no-look shot on-air.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:55 PM IST

Washington Sundar had refused a single in the first delivery of the over. The indication was clear, he was not exposing Navdeep Saini to Nathan Lyon, so what Saini was India’s No.9 and in international cricket, that is too early to farm the strike. In Sundar defence, Saini hadn’t invoked a lot of confidence while handling Pat Cummins in the previous over. Five balls later, no would even as ask for a defence.

Seeing Tim Paine bringing the field up to deny a single off the final ball so that Cummins can have a crack at Saini in the next over, Sundar hit the most nonchalant six of this series. He was so confident about the timing, he did not even lift his head to see where the ball was going. To be honest, he didn’t need to. Sundar’s no-look slog-sweep cleared the ropes easily.

In his 62-run inning on Test debut, Sundar hit a lot of strokes that would make any of India’s top six proud but his no-look six off Nathan Lyon in the 104th over of the Indian innings, took the cake.

The commentators enjoyed Sundar's shot a lot. Former England medium-pacer Isa Guha was the first one to spot the no-look shot on-air.

The young left-hander stitched a priceless 123-run with Shardul Thakur as India once again rose from the debris to make this fourth Test match interesting in Brisbane.

In the second session, India lost Mayank Agarwal (38) and young Rishabh Pant (23) and innings seemed to be falling apart but Washington and Thakur resisted the Australian attack with aplomb.

India were on 186 for 6 when Sundar and Thakur got together in the post-lunch session on Day 3. By the time Thakur was dismissed for 67 – the top score of the Indian innings – the deficit was brought down to 60.

Thakur's combative knock ended when Pat Cummins went through his gates while Washington was dismissed by Starc in the final session.

India added 27 more runs for the final three wickets to bring the deficit down further as Australia managed a lead of only 33 runs after they bowled India out for 336.

Josh Hazelwood picked up the last wicket by cleaning up Mohammed Siraj for 13 to complete his five-for.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs australia washington sundar nathan lyon
app
Close
e-paper
Shardul Thakur raises his bat after completing a maiden Test fifty. (Getty Images)
Shardul Thakur raises his bat after completing a maiden Test fifty. (Getty Images)
cricket

'A natural ball striker and clean hitter': Moody on Sundar-Thakur counter-attack

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 06:19 PM IST
  • Sundar and Thakur’s knocks were lauded by the entire cricketing fraternity with former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody highly impressed with their rearguard.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Shardul Thakur, left, and teammate Washington Sundar talk during play on day three of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia.(AP)
India's Shardul Thakur, left, and teammate Washington Sundar talk during play on day three of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia.(AP)
cricket

Sundar, Thakur lead India fightback but Australia still lead by 54 runs

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 04:42 PM IST
Washington (62) and Thakur (67) added 123 runs for the seventh wicket after India lost four wickets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Josh Hazlewood bowls on Day 3. (Getty Images)
Josh Hazlewood bowls on Day 3. (Getty Images)
cricket

'He plays a massive role for them': Hazlewood glad to remove 'key' India batsman

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 04:58 PM IST
  • India vs Australia: Each wicket is special for Hazlewood but the fast bowler is highly content with one dismissal in particular.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and Shardul Thakur
Virat Kohli and Shardul Thakur
cricket

'Tula parat manla': Kohli tweets for Shardul, Manjrekar explains story behind it

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 02:36 PM IST
Virat Kohli used three words in Marathi towards the end of his Tweet to applaud Shardul Thakur. Explaining the meaning of 'tula parat manla', former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar narrated an interesting story behind Kohli's choice of words.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Shardul Thakur, left, and teammate Washington Sundar talk during play on day three of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)(AP)
India's Shardul Thakur, left, and teammate Washington Sundar talk during play on day three of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)(AP)
cricket

Sundar breaks 110-yr-old record, Thakur top scores as Twitter goes crazy

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 02:22 PM IST
Both Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur registered many records to their names. Sundar broke a 110-year old record in Test matches in Australia. Here is how Twitter reacted to Sundar and Thakur’s records and their 123-run seventh-wicket stand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jack Leach in action. (Reuters)
Jack Leach in action. (Reuters)
cricket

1st Test: Leach takes five as nervous England near victory

Reuters, Galle
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 06:26 PM IST
England made a nervous start to their pursuit of a modest target of 74 and closed day four on 38 for three on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Marnus Labuschagne appealing(Screenshot from Fox cricket video)
Marnus Labuschagne appealing(Screenshot from Fox cricket video)
cricket

'What planet he was on?': Waugh, Gilchrist roast Marnus for 'worst appeal'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 06:08 PM IST
India vs Australia: Marnus Labuschagne left former Australia cricketer Adam Gilchrist and Mark Waugh bemused with an outrageous appeal against India's Washington Sundar on Day 3 of the Brisbane Test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shardul Thakur spanks a four. (Getty Images)
Shardul Thakur spanks a four. (Getty Images)
cricket

'Australian players were trying to have a conversation with me,' reveals Thakur

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 03:59 PM IST
  • India vs Australia: Shardul Thakur's innings, on expected lines, seemingly got under the skin of Australia, with the fast bowler explaining that the opposition reacted by chirping away a few words at him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Zealand's paceman James Neesham bowls during the third T20 cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at McLean Park in Napier on December 22, 2020.
New Zealand's paceman James Neesham bowls during the third T20 cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at McLean Park in Napier on December 22, 2020.
cricket

NZ all-rounder Jimmy Neesham undergoes surgery

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 02:44 PM IST
Neesham, who struggled for form in the IPL last year, is expected to return to action for the back end of the ongoing Super Smash tournament, where Wellington are currently leading the table.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Washington Sundar hits a no-look six off Nathan Lyon(Screengrab/cricket.com.au Twitter)
Washington Sundar hits a no-look six off Nathan Lyon(Screengrab/cricket.com.au Twitter)
cricket

WATCH: Sundar hits a no-look six off Lyon to send commentators into a frenzy

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:55 PM IST
India vs Australia: The commentators enjoyed Washington Sundar's no-look six a lot. Former England medium-pacer Isa Guha was the first one to spot the no-look shot on-air.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Washington Sundar during the fourth Test.(AP)
Washington Sundar during the fourth Test.(AP)
cricket

IND vs AUS: Washington Sundar becomes third Indian to achieve unique feat

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:45 AM IST
  • India vs Australia, 4th Test: Sundar made his debut in Brisbane and made an instant impact. Sundar picked up three wickets in the first innings with Steve Smith being his first wicket.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Thangarasu Natarajan, left, and India's Shardul Thakur talk during play on the first day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane.(AP)
India's Thangarasu Natarajan, left, and India's Shardul Thakur talk during play on the first day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane.(AP)
cricket

'A very good performance': Gavaskar has high praise for young Indian bowlers

By YASH BHATI
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:43 AM IST
  • Virat Kohli, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari, KL Rahul, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar have all missed part of the Test series or the whole contest itself.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar(Twitter)
Photo of former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar(Twitter)
cricket

'This half Indian team is better than fully-fit Australia’: Shoaib Akhtar

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 09:48 AM IST
  • India are already without two of their premier bowlers in Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah in the Gabba Test, who have missed it due to back spasm and abdominal strain respectively.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Shahid Afridi.(IDI via Getty Images)
File image of Shahid Afridi.(IDI via Getty Images)
cricket

Afridi says former Pakistan players should follow in Rahul Dravid's footsteps

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 08:04 AM IST
  • The impact of Dravid as the head of NCA has been applauded as it has resulted in India having quality players on the bench.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP