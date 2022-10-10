Watch: Suryakumar hits massive six en route to his fantastic half-century in India's T20 WC match vs Western Australia

India batter Suryakumar Yadav continued his sublime form in T20 cricket as he smashed an incredible half-century score in Team India's 13-run win at WACA against Western Australia in their first warm-up game for the T20 World Cup. Suryakumar laced three boundaries and as many sixes in his 35-ball 52 to help India amass 158 for six before the new-ball heroics of Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar helped the visitors wrap restrict Western Australia to 145 for eight.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One of those three sixes that Suryakumar hit was huge. It was length ball and the India batter whipped it over square leg for a massive six. His knock helped India survive the early blow as the visitors lost opener Rohit Sharma and No.3 batter Deepak Hooda inside the powerplay while Rishabh Pant, who opened on Monday, was dismissed by Andrew Tye in the over after the powerplay. India were reduced to 45 for three in the seventh over when Hardik Pandya combined with Suryakumar to stitch a 49-run stand.

ALSO READ: Watch: Virat Kohli's gesture minutes before India vs Western Australia warm-up match takes internet by storm

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bhuvneshwar and Arshdeep then picked five wickets between themselves as India restricted Western Australia to 145 for eight. Harshal Patel picked another wicket while Yuzvendra Chahal picked the remaining two.

India reached to Australia with a 14-member squad for the T20 World Cup. They are yet to announce injured Japsrit Bumrah's replacement. Rohit had earlier mentioned that a call on the replacement player will be taken after reaching Australia.

India will face Western Australia in another warm-up game before taking on hosts and defending T20 world champions Australia and 2021 T20 World Cup runner-up New Zealand.

Team India will eventually begin their World Cup campaign on October 23 in Melbourne against Pakistan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON