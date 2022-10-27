Watch: Suryakumar Yadav's 'Lao bhaiya do' reaction towards fan while collecting Player of the Match award goes viral

Suryakumar Yadav stole the show with his stunning knock of 51 not out off just 25 deliveries during the T20 World Cup Super 12 match between India and Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. Suryakumar blazed away to a half-century off the last ball of the innings as he smashed a six to take India to 179/2. And as the Men in Blue won the match by 56 runs to go top of the points table in Group 2 after Netherlands ended on 123/9, Suryakumar was fittingly named Player of the Match.

As Surya stood to collect the award from a fan, the mic caught him hilarious saying, 'Lao bhaiya do,' (Give it to me, brother) before he held the Player of the Match trophy. The reaction made the fan and a plethora of fans on the internet chuckle. Watch the video below.

"I was just trying to express myself when I went in to bat. The situation was very simple, I just had to up the tempo at that time. I took one ball today (to get going), but the message was loud and clear. We had to get about 8-10 an over and get a total which our bowlers could defend easily. Very happy with the way things went. Really enjoying batting with him (Kohli), the thoughts are very clear when we both are batting. If I get few boundaries earlier then our partnership needs to be stretched and that's what we are doing," he said during the presentation ceremony.

Batting wasn't easy on the Sydney surface, more so because the pitch on which the India and Netherlands tie played was the one on which the South Africa vs Bangladesh game took place earlier in the day. But try telling Suryakumar that. Irrespective of the slowness of the pitch or whatever other obstacles that the SCG deck threw at him, Surya batted in just the way he knows – at a strike rate of over 200.

"I've enjoyed batting here, enjoyed that partnership. When I went inside, Virat bhai just said keep batting the way you have been batting, so I just expressed myself. Good to see everyone come here and support us, my wife is also around so that's a great support as well. The wicket is a bit two-paced, it is a good score to defend. (On Virat Kohli) He has been batting amazingly, he has just stuck to his routines and processes. I'm really enjoying batting with him," Suryakumar said during the innings break.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON