Watch: 'Tribute to Dhoni on WC anniversary' - Fans go crazy at Tilak's monstrous 'helicopter shot' in RCB vs MI

Mumbai Indians' star youngster Tilak Varma produced a scintillating outing in the side's 2023 Indian Premier League opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore, as he remained unbeaten on 84 off just 46 deliveries to take MI to a strong total of 171/7 in 20 overs. The franchise had a weak start to the innings with MI losing 4 wickets within merely 48 runs, with the side's entire top-order – Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Cameron Green, and Suryakumar Yadav departing cheaply.

Tilak Varma(IPL)

However, Tilak held one end and produced a remarkable performance with the bat, smashing nine fours and four sixes en route to a stunning unbeaten knock at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

In the final over of the MI innings against Harshal Patel, Tilak Varma smashed two sixes and a four in the final five deliveries; on the last ball of the innings, Tilak produced a stunning helicopter shot – dispatching the delivery towards long-on.

Watch:

Here's how fans reacted:

Earlier, RCB captain Faf du Plessis had won the toss and opted to bowl in Bengaluru. RCB bowlers had reduced MI to 20 for three in 5.2 overs but Varma played a lone hand, adding 50 and 48 with Nehal Wadhera (21) and Arshad Khan (15 not out) for the fifth and eighth wickets respectively.

Earlier, Ishan Kishan smashed two fours before being removed by Mohammed Siraj with an outswinger, while Cameron Green was dismissed by Recce Topley, who took his first IPL wicket.

Rohit got a life when RCB dropped a simple chance with Siraj and Dinesh Kartik colliding while going for the catch in the fifth over. However, the India skipper couldn't capitalise, paying the price for his lack of footwork as Akash Deep induced an edge of his blade and Kartik did the rest as MI were reduced to 20 for three in 5.2 overs.

