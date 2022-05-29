Watch: 'Vande Mataram' rings out loud in stadium as over 1,00,000 fans sing with AR Rahman in IPL final closing ceremony

Singer and composer AR Rahman's rendition of his song ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’ became a highlights of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) final due to how the massive crowd at the packed Narendra Modi Stadium. The stadium's official capacity is 1,32,000 and while the number of fans in attendance on Sunday has not been officially revealed, there are very few pockets of empty seats visible at the stadium and the crowd joined in with AR Rahman in singing the booming chorus part of his signature song. (More IPL News)

The closing ceremony featured performances from Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as well in addition to Rahman.

This is just the second match to be held at the stadium this season in the IPL, with the second qualifier between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore being the first to be held there. A number of fans tweeted about the experience of watching Rahman performing the song in front of the massive fans.

Former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop, who is part of the commentary team for the tournament, also tweeted a video of the stadium.

RR face newcomers Gujarat Titans in the final on Sunday. RR are playing in their first final since 2008, when the late spin great Shane Warne led them to the title in the inaugural season of the IPL. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans have managed to reach the final in their debut season itself. They dominated the league stage and beat RR in Qualifier 1 to go through to the final. RR bounced back with a comprehensive win over RCB, with Jos Buttler returning to form after a subdued second half of the league stage by scoring his fourth century of the season.

