Watch: Virat Kohli can't control his excitement after Axar Patel smokes monster six, reaction takes internet by storm

India continued to torment Australia on Day 4 of the fourth India vs Australia Test in Ahmedabad as a century from Virat Kohli and an explosive fifty off the bat of Axar Patel sent the Aussies on a leather hunt. The top six Indian batting pairs added at least a fifty-run partnership, giving a clear indication just how good the surface is even on the penultimate day of the series decider of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. After Kohli added fifty partnerships with Ravindra Jadeja and KS Bharat, he carried his form by scoring his 28th Test century and adding a 162-run stand for the sixth wicket.

Kohli and Axar feasted on the Australian bowling attack, Patel more so, who went on a rampage after completing his half-century. Axar hit three sixes and one four in a span of 10 balls as the Ahmedabad crowd were treated to watching their hometown hero making the Australians toil. Among these lusty blows, the one that takes the cake is the first six, which Axar smoked off Matthew Kuhnemann. Left-handed batters always fancy facing left-arm spinners as the angle makes it a tad easier for them to connect it. And boy, did Axar do exactly that. He lined himself up, bent down and slog swept the ball for an 80-meter six.

Also Read: Virat Kohli replicates Gavaskar surreal feat, ends 1205-day wait with first Test century in 3 years in IND vs AUS Test

The ball sailed into the crowd where a youngster was left heartbroken upon putting it down. But the same could not be said about Kohli, who had the best seat in the house at the non-striker's end and enjoyed Axar's six to the core. Kohli followed the trajectory of the ball and couldn't help but show his excitement as just how cleanly Axar struck it. With a beaming smile, Kohli acknowledged his partner's hit as the proceedings carried forward.

Watch the video below:

Kohli and Axar had a blast batting together, as their constant chattering and laughs indicated. And rightfully so. As Kohli went about his business putting the Australians under the pump, watching Axar, who made his debut under Kohli many moons ago, would have been an extremely pleasing moment for the former India captain. Axar scored the third half-century of his Test career as he pummelled 79 off 113 balls, and together with Kohli, gave India the lead.

Axar and Kohli's highly entertaining partnership came to an end when India looked to up the ante. Axar played on to a delivery from Mitchell Starc, while Kohli, after battling cramps and running out of partners, holed out at deep mid-wicket for 186. India's innings came to an end at 571/9 after Shreyas Iyer was incapacitated enough to not bat, giving the hosts a first-innings lead of 91 against Australia, who were bowled out for 480 in the first innings.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON