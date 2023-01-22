Watch: Virat Kohli's 5-year-old video on Rohit Sharma's memory goes viral after India captain's awkward fumble at toss

Rohit Sharma, who never fails to amuse with his wit and quirky comments during press conferences, was surprisingly at a loss for words when he stepped out with New Zealand captain Tom Latham for the toss in the 2nd ODI in Raipur. Rohit won the toss, but in a bizarre brain fade moment forgot what he wanted to do. In rather stunning yet hilarious visual. Rohit looked lost, dazed and puzzled as he took time to decide whether India would bat or bowl. The skipper had his hands on his head as he looked confused about his decision, and after 15 seconds of uncertainty, Rohit said he would field.

"I forgot what we wanted to do, had plenty of discussions with the team about the toss decision, just wanted to challenge ourselves under difficult conditions, but we'll bowl first," said Rohit.

Rohit's epic stumble sent the internet into a meltdown, enough for users on Twitter to dig out matters from the past. Netizens went back in time and re-discovered a video of Virat Kohli, who as it turns out is now stranger to Rohit's knack of forgetting things. In the famous talk show 'Breakfast With Champions', hosted by renowned TV personality Gaurav Kapur, Kohli had spoken about how absent-minded Rohit can be.

"The number of things Rohit Sharma forgets; I have never seen anyone else so forgetful. iPad, wallet, phone...not the small things, but daily use essentials...I don't care, I'll get new one. he has no idea he's left something, the bus would've travelled half way to the hotel and then he remembers 'Oh, I left my iPad on the plane'. He's left his passport also a few times. It was really difficult retrieving it. The logistical manager always asks, 'Does Rohit Sharma have all his stuff?'. Once he gets a yes from Rohit then only does the bus departs," Kohli had said five years ago."

Kohli had also spoken how funny Rohit is and how he can get carried away with his local Mumbai lingo. "Rohit Sharma is actually one of the funniest people you will ever come across. The best thing about him is that very often he starts talking in typical Mumbai-street lingo. Like if I have to say, 'There's a lot of traffic in Lokhandwala', he will say 'There's a lot of this over there'. Then we wait... 5 seconds, 10 seconds. He'll again go 'But it's very this, man'. Basically, it's up to you to understand. I've said what I had to and now it is up to you and how sharp your brain is... I am not going to explain what I'm talking about," the former India captain had said.

Kohli and Rohit, both of whom are the two superstars of Indian cricket, made their India debuts a year after the other. Rohit played his first game for India in 2007 against Ireland before making it big during the T20 World Cup, while Kohli arrived a year later. Kohli recalled how as a youngster he heard plenty about Rohit being this prodigious talent, and finally understood the hype when he Virat watched him play.

"Initially, when Rohit was bursting onto the scene, we were all very curious because everyone was talking about this player Rohit Sharma. We had this curiosity because we were also young players but nobody was talking about us. Then during the T20 World Cup, I saw him bat and slumped in the sofa. That shut my mouth forever. When you saw him play, you understood what people were talking about," Kohli had added.

