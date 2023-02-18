Watch: Virat Kohli's gem of a reaction after Usman Khawaja spoils his plan for Ashwin during India vs Australia 2nd Test

The first day of the second test between India and Australia was like any Bollywood movie. There was tension, drama, comedy and of course action. The expressions on the faces of players told as many stories as bat and ball. From Mohammed Shami bowling the first ball of the day to Rohit Sharma defensively playing a final delivery of the day, there was hardly a dull period in between. It was Test cricket in India at its peak, with once again the home team dominating the Aussies at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground in Delhi. There was incessant chirping, banters, laughs, agony, frustrations and what not.

And whenever there is Virat Kohli, it's Box Office. The former India captain had a rather enjoyable day on the field, taking a smart catch at slips to dismiss Alex Carey off the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin. Even when he wasn't taking catches, Kohli was actively involved in the scheme of things and constantly in the mix of it. One such incident that grabbed the onlookers' attention took place during the 29th over of the innings when Australia looked settled at 100/3 with Usman Khawaja and Travis Head looking to take the score ahead.

But with Kohli around, how can you keep him out of action? After Ashwin bowled a dot ball to Khawaja off the third delivery, Kohli from first slip was seen saying something to Ashwin. As per the camera, his words in Hindi were 'Ash… yeh maar raha hai' (Ash… he is going to hit you) while making a gesture with his hand. However, Kohli did not realise that Khawaja is no stranger to Hindi and could figure out just exactly what he was telling Ashwin. So when the Pakistan-born Khawaja pointed it out to Kohli, the ex-captain broke into laughter, and the Australia opener too couldn't help but chuckle at what has just transpired.

This wasn't the only time Kohli made headlines. During one of the overs in the day, Kohli was seen jokingly telling Axar Patel to bowl slow after a cut shot from the batter nearly took his head. Kohli was standing at first slip when the batter cut the ball, and it rocketed next to his face and into the boundary. That is when Kohli made a gesture to Axar asking him to take some speed off in the air. This was vintage Kohli, almost a throwback to his captaincy days, all the time egging the bowlers on. If that wasn't, Kohli even addressed Ravindra Jadeja with his new nickname, saying 'Chal Pathaan… out kar ke de' (Come on Pathaan… get us a wicket).

For all his shenanigans on the field, Kohli will have a task at hand when he comes to bat on Day 2, Saturday. Playing his first Test in Delhi in 6 years, his home ground, Kohli would want to make amends with the bat and score some runs in the only format he hasn't got his form back. Kohli has a brilliant batting record at the Arun Jaitley Stadium having scored 467 runs in three Tests and what better occasion for him to get back to his rollicking best than do it in the city he learned his cricket in.

In reply to Australia's first innings total of 263, which saw Khawaja top score with 81, India were 21/0 at stumps with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul holding fort.

