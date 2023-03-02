Watch: Virat Kohli walks away from DRS discussion, storms off in 'absolute disgust' after getting out to horrible shot

At a time where players do not hesitate even slightly in taking the DRS, Virat Kohli broke the norm by not opting for it when he got out playing a poor shot against Matthew Kuhnemann. Kohli, who scored a fine 22 in the first innings, once again appeared in good nick scoring 18 off just 21 balls but just when it seemed that he and Cheteshwar Pujara could bail India out of trouble, disaster struck. Kohli failed to read the bounce of the Indore pitch and was equally guilty of playing a very average shot that brought an end to his innings off the bowling of Matthew Kuhnemann.

Kohli had struck a couple of delightful boundaries – one straight down the ground and the other square off the wicket with a spanking cut – and was looking for a third when the shot brought about his downfall. As Kuhnemann pitched one short, Kohli lined himself up to play on the leg-side, but instead of playing it towards either mid-on or mid-wicket, Kohli opted towards square leg. Stuck in a web, Kohli found himself confused between playing a pull shot and a flick, and in the end, it ended up being neither as the ball rapped him on the back leg.

A big appeal ensured and the finger went up right away. And even though it looked a close call, a clearly miffed Kohli walked back without any hesitation or discussion with his partner Pujara. Kohli went deep inside his crease but at the point of impact, a part of leg-stump was visible. However, Kohli knew he was gone, and rightfully so as the replay showed three reds. Kohli. This was after India had already lost a review when captain Rohit Sharma took a review even as he was caught stone dead in front of the wicket.

Watch the video below:

The expression on Kohli's face told the story, which indicated that he was upset at himself for playing that shot, especially given the circumstance India find themselves in the match – 3 down and still trailing Australia. Multiple replays from various angles showed how Kohli was visibly angry till the time he reached the change room. Kohli lifted his bat in anger as he reached the boundary ropes, finally heading back to the dressing room. Ravi Shastri, who was on air.

"He was looking for the pull. And his head is down; he knows it's a wrong option of a shot. He tried in once in the last over but missing this. He is not taking the review. He is walking away in absolute disgust," Ravi Shastri said while on air.

Interestingly, just three balls before, Kohli had received a blow as a sharp turner from Kuhnemann struck his right thumb. Kohli withered in pain and shook his hands it stung so much and immediately called for the physio. After a short halt, Nitin Patel applied the magic spray and taped up the area. Two balls later, Kohli played a glorious square cut, but perhaps it was the same confidence that allowed Kohli to rock back onto the backfoot and err in his shot selection.

