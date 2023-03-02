Home / Cricket / IND vs AUS Live Score 3rd Test, Day 2: All eyes on Jadeja and Ashwin as Rohit and Co. eye early scalps in Indore
IND vs AUS Live Score 3rd Test, Day 2: All eyes on Jadeja and Ashwin as Rohit and Co. eye early scalps in Indore

Updated on Mar 02, 2023 07:56 AM IST

IND vs AUS Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 2: Rohit's Team India will heavily rely on the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the remainder of the Indore Test. Follow the live updates of the ongoing 3rd Test between India and Australia from Indore. 

India vs Australia 3rd Test, Day 2 LIVE score updates
India vs Australia 3rd Test, Day 2 LIVE score updates(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
IND vs AUS Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 2: Matthew Kuhnemann's maiden five-wicket haul paved the way for Steve Smith-led Australia to take an early advantage in the series decider as the visitors took a 47-run lead on Day 1 of the 3rd Test at Holkar Cricket Stadium. Kuhnemann's heroics triggered a shocking batting collapse of the hosts at Indore. Rohit and Co. only mustered 109 runs in the 1st innings of the 3rd Test on Wednesday. While Kuhnemann made headlines with his memorable five-wicket haul, Australian opener Usman Khawaja played a gritty knock of 60 on a turning track to put the hosts under the pump in Indore. Rohit's Team India will heavily rely on the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the remainder of the Indore Test. Jadeja, who scripted history and joined Kapil Dev on an elite list, bagged all four wickets on Day 1 of the series decider. Peter Handscomb (on seven) and Cameron Green (on six) will resume Australia's proceedings on Day 2 of the Indore Test. Catch the LIVE updates of India vs Australia 3rd Test: 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 02, 2023 07:56 AM IST

    IND vs AUS Live Score: A look at Australia's current pair

    Cameron Green and Peter Handscomb will resume the proceedings on Day 2.

    Both the batters have enough potential to drag the match from India's favour. Ahead of the series there was plenty of chatter around Green, who is making his first appearance in this edition of Border-Gavaskar Trophy. 

    Handscomb, on the other hand, will look to draw inspiration from his 72-run knock in the second Test in Delhi. 

  • Mar 02, 2023 07:39 AM IST

    IND vs AUS Live Score: India's biggest disadvantage

    The biggest disadvantage India will start Day 2 with is that they have no reviews left. India consumed all the three DRS opportunities yesterday, all three off the bowling of Jadeja, out of which none went in India's favour.

  • Mar 02, 2023 07:32 AM IST

    IND vs AUS Live Score: 'Don't expect the pitch to get any better'

    The pitch was once again in focus as Aussie spinners, especially Matt Kuhnemann ran through the Indian batting line-up. Khawaja, who was the top scorer on Day 1, ringed warning bells for India after stumps regarding the pitch. 

    Talking to Star Sports after Stumps, Khawaja noted: "It is not an easy wicket out there. It was spinning in the morning and spinning in the afternoon, it is a spin friendly wicket. We will know more tomorrow but I don't expect it to get any better.”

  • Mar 02, 2023 07:22 AM IST

    IND vs AUS Live Score: What happened on Day 1

    If we look at the opening day quickly, it started with India winning the toss and opting to bat first. However, the decision backfired as India were bundled out for 109 in just 33.2 overs. 

    Australia then put a decent show with the bat, especially Usman Khawaja. The opener scored 60 and stitched a crucial 96-run stand with Marnus Labuschagne, which was also the highest by any Australian pair in the series. 

    The Aussies were batting at 156-4, lead by 47 runs when umpires called for Stumps.

  • Mar 02, 2023 02:22 AM IST

    IND vs AUS Live Score: Hello and welcome!

    Can India return the favour and skittle Australia for cheap on Day 2? All eyes are on Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin as the hosts are hoping to stage a comeback in the 3rd Test on Day 2 of the series decider in Indore. Riding on opener Khawaja's 60 off 147 balls, Steve Smith’s Australia have mustered 156-4 in 54 overs. Indian all-rounder Jadeja is one scalp away from taking another five-wicket haul.

