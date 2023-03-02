IND vs AUS Live Score 3rd Test, Day 2: All eyes on Jadeja and Ashwin as Rohit and Co. eye early scalps in Indore

IND vs AUS Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 2: Matthew Kuhnemann's maiden five-wicket haul paved the way for Steve Smith-led Australia to take an early advantage in the series decider as the visitors took a 47-run lead on Day 1 of the 3rd Test at Holkar Cricket Stadium. Kuhnemann's heroics triggered a shocking batting collapse of the hosts at Indore. Rohit and Co. only mustered 109 runs in the 1st innings of the 3rd Test on Wednesday. While Kuhnemann made headlines with his memorable five-wicket haul, Australian opener Usman Khawaja played a gritty knock of 60 on a turning track to put the hosts under the pump in Indore. Rohit's Team India will heavily rely on the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the remainder of the Indore Test. Jadeja, who scripted history and joined Kapil Dev on an elite list, bagged all four wickets on Day 1 of the series decider. Peter Handscomb (on seven) and Cameron Green (on six) will resume Australia's proceedings on Day 2 of the Indore Test. Catch the LIVE updates of India vs Australia 3rd Test:

