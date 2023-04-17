Watch: Virat Kohli left numb after bizarre dismissal in RCB vs CSK tie, Anushka at loss for words

Virat Kohli and Chinnaswamy is a love affair secret to known. In IPL 2023, he has already struck two fifty-plus knock at the venue, where he remains the highest every run-getter, one of which resulted in him winning the Player of the Match award as well. Hence a similar was expected on Monday night when RCB were handed a colossal target of 227 by Chennai Super Kings. But his knock ended in a bizarre dismissal at the very start of the chase, which left him numb and his wife Anushka Sharma, at loss of words. (RCB vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023)

It happened in in the very first over of the match when CSK skipper MS Dhoni handed newbie Akash Singh the new ball. Kohli began with a boundary through mid-wicket in the very second ball of the over. But the right-arm pacer bounced back a delivery later with the prized wicket of Kohli, for just six off four.

It was a back of the length delivery around off and Kohli swung hard at it, but the ball took the inside edge, hit his shoes and ricocheted on to the stumps. Kohli was left in complete disbelief looking at the bails go red and stood there for seconds with sheer disappointment before he walked back towards the pavilion with his head down. Anushka, who was in the stands as he was in the previous two matches in Bengaluru, was left at complete loss of words.

Watch the video below…

Kohli has been in sublime form in the ongoing IPL 2023 where he has so far managed 214 runs in the previous four matches at 71.33 and with a strike rate of 147.59, comprising three fifties.

CSK, on the other hand, riding in fifty-plus knocks from Devon Conway and Shivam Dube, got their highest ever score in IPL against RCB with their total of 226 for six.

