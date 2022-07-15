Watch: Virat Kohli rolls up his collar, walks out to bat through iconic Lord's pavilion; video will give you goosebumps

Star batter Virat Kohli did not have a long stay at the crease during the second ODI between India and England at Lord's on Thursday, but the former captain still made it to the Instagram page of the Lord's Cricket Ground. The handle shared a video of Kohli walking out to bat through the iconic Lord's pavilion, which was a piece of art in itself. Kohli's flamboyance, the manner in which he walked on the way out to the ground was rather breath-taking and one that promises to give you goosebumps.

Rohit walked out to the crease after India had lost their captain and opening batter Rohit Sharma in chase of 247. After Rohit was given out LBW, out walked Kohli. He stepped out of the change room, rolled up his collar as he climbed down the stairs and walked the pavilion in panache as the limited people present there looked on. "Here comes Virat Kohli," read the caption.

Kohli is yet to get his name up on the Lord's honours board. The second ODI between India and England was a fine opportunity for that trivia to change but Kohli was out for 16 off 23 balls. Kohli began well, signalling serious intent as he creamed three delightful boundaries but got out poking at a ball outside off. So far on the tour, Kohli has registered scores of 11, 20, 1, 11 and 16 – very average numbers for a player of his calibre as questions continue to be asked of his form and place in the team.

Kohli, who missed the first ODI due to a groin strain, has one more innings left on the tour and with the series on the line in Manchester, India would be hoping for a Kohli epic to unfold before he goes on a break. Kohli is not touring the West Indies, a call that has been subject to plenty of debates and will only be back on time for the Asia Cup which begins in the second-half of August.

