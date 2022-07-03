Watch: Virat Kohli's animated celebrations after Ben Stokes' dismissal sets Twitter on fire in India vs England 5th Test

It was a frantic morning session of day 3 at the Edgbaston Test match, with England stepping up their approach and taking the attack to the Indian bowlers, scoring 116 runs in just shy of 18 overs. It was aggression versus aggression, with Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah extracting movement from the pitch and bothering Jonny Bairstow. Former captain Virat Kohli, who led the team in the first 4 Test matches of the series last year, took the opportunity of India being on top to exchange words with Bairstow, causing a small altercation which needed the umpires to adjudicate.

England would take the game by the horns after that, with Bairstow accelerating and Ben Stokes keeping pace. Bumrah had just brought on Shardul Thakur, who had dropped Stokes a couple of overs previously, and the move immediately worked, generating a chance which was dropped by the Indian captain. However, the very next ball, Stokes would find Bumrah yet again, who would complete a stunning catch diving to his left.

In exhilaration, all the India players ran to celebrate with Bumrah — and noticeably, Kohli was the most aggressive of the lot, hooting and running down the pitch, sending a look back towards the English captain.

Stokes had to depart for 25, interrupting a partnership that had really begun to threaten India. In the energy and aggression of the morning, Kohli got caught up, realizing what a big wicket it was. Stokes had been in good touch, and this wicket gave them an avenue into facing the relatively inexperienced Sam Billings, and then the tail.

In an eventful morning, with Bairstow spraying boundaries across the ground on his way to an 11th Test century, as he scored 106. England were bowled out on 284, handing India a 132-run lead at the end of the first innings.

