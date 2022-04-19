Watch: Virat Kohli's expression after perishing for first-ball duck in LSG vs RCB match goes viral, sets Twitter on fire

Virat Kohli continues to have a hard time in IPL 2022 as the former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain was dismissed for a first-ball duck against Lucknow Super Giants in Match 31 of the Indian Premier League season 15 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Kohli walked out at the fall of opener Anuj Rawat’s wicket, but first ball from Dushmantha Chameera, the 33-year-old slapped the ball straight to Deepak Hooda at point. (Also Read: IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB Live Score)

As Kohli realised that his stay in at the crease was only limited to one ball, Kohli wore a wry smile on his face, almost convinced as if luck continues to desert him. None the less, Kohli’s golden expression after getting dismissed for a golden duck got Twitter talking and set the social media platform on fire. Here are some of the tweets.

This is Kohli's fourth golden duck in the IPL. Before tonight, Kohli has been dismissed first ball against Mumbai Indians in 2008, Punjab Kings in 2014 and Kolkata Knight Riders in 2017. Kohli has had a hot and cold IPL season so far, scoring 119 runs from seven matches at a very ordinary average of 23.80. Before this, Kohli has been twice run out. His only two notable scores this year have been 41 not out against Punjab Kings in RCB’s first match of the season and a knock of 48 against Mumbai Indians.

After LSG captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to field, RCB were reduced to 47/3 at the end of the Powerplay. Chameera dismissed Rawat and Kohli off successive deliveries before Krunal Pandya ended Glenn Maxwell's entertaining cameo of 23 off 11 balls, including three fours and a six.

