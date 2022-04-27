Watch: Virat Kohli's reaction after scratchy dismissal against RR goes viral; fans ask, 'what's happening to him'

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli's rough patch in the ongoing edition of the 2022 Indian Premier League continued on Tuesday, when the batting great was dismissed on 9 during the game against Rajasthan Royals. After two successive golden ducks in the previous games, Kohli opened against the Royals but failed to revive his fortunes, as Prasidh Krishna dismissed him in the second over of the match, ending a rather struggling stay at the crease for Kohli. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

The former RCB captain hit two boundary, with one coming off the inside edge before his eventual dismissal in the second over. Failing to time the ball for a pull shot, Kohli found a thick outside edge that travelled towards the backward point, where Riyan Parag took a fairly simple catch.

It was a wry smile from Kohli again, as fans were left in shock at the way with which the 33-year-old was dismissed.

Watch:

In the ongoing edition, Kohli has scored 128 runs in nine innings at an average of only 16. He was promoted to top order in the last night's game, as he replaced youngster Anuj Rawat in the role. The batter had barely survived being dismissed on a third-straight duck when a flick towards square fell marginally short ahead of the short-square leg.

He had lit up the stadium and raised hopes of the fans when he struck two back-to-back boundaries off Trent Boult to start his run-scoring. But as it has been happening in the tournament, Kohli failed once again when a Prasidh Krishna bouncer got the better of him in the next over.

The fans on Twitter could scarcely believe the India batter's ongoing rough patch:

What happened yarr @imVkohli please come back we all are waiting to see our old virat 😔😔😔 — Vivek Prajapati (@VivekPr32422466) April 26, 2022

What is the matter with #ViratKohli 😭 — Omi (@OmiiiZing) April 26, 2022

What has happened to Virat Kohli? Struggles to score even 10 runs these days. — Neel Kamat (@Neeeeeeellll) April 26, 2022

Earlier, Riyan Parag smashed a match-defining unbeaten half-century before the bowling unit lived up to its reputation to hand Rajasthan Royals a 29-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore, as the RR moved to the top of the table.