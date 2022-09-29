Watch: Virat Kohli shows Anushka Sharma's video call to fans from inside the team bus; Crowd's reaction is priceless

India kicked off their final preparation for the T20 World Cup in style as they scripted a dominating eight-wicket win at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The pace-bowling pair of Deepak Chahar and Arshdeep Singh got the ball to swing through the air as the pair reduced South Africa to five down for just nine runs inside three overs before the lower-order line-up, inspired by Keshav Maharaj, stretched the score to 106 for eight. India needed just one man to complete the job - Suryakumar Yadav, who continued his dominance in style, and was perfectly aided by KL Rahul, who was just hung in there with his sluggish fifty to help India chase down the target with 20 balls to spare.

After the big win, that helped India take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, Virat Kohli was seen talking to his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma inside the team bus as it left the venue. The crowd outside the Greenfield International Stadium went wild seeing Kohli and his other teammates on the bus the former captain just turned his mobile towards the fans and their reaction was priceless.

ALSO READ: Watch: Aamer Jamal shows nerves of steel versus dangerous Moeen Ali, defends 15 runs in last over as PAK clinch thriller

Like India captain Rohit Sharma, Kohli too looked uncomfortable on that pitch as Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje looked threatning. He was eventually dismissed by the latter for three runs off nine balls. It was short and wide and Kohli did not hold back on his cut shot, but the ball took the edge and landed inside the gloves of wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock.

The second T20I will be played in Guwahati on October 2 while the series finale will be in Indore on October 4 before teh contest shifts to the ODI format.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON