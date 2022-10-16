Watch: Virat Kohli shows off his dance moves during Team India's practice session ahead of T20WC warm-up tie vs AUS

The 2022 T20 World Cup did begin on Sunday with four teams already having played their group matches, but the members of the Super 12 stage of the competition still have a week's time to gear up for the competition. Team India have so far played two warm-up matches - both against Western Australia - winning the first and losing the other. Over the next one week, they will play two more matches, with the match against defending T20 world champions and hosts, Australia being on Monday. Ahead of the match, Indian squad were spotted training at the Gabba on Sunday.

Mohammed Shami had hit the training ground on Sunday. He joined the squad as a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah, who has been ruled out of the tournament with a back injury. With the veteran pacer aiming to play his first T20I game in the World Cup since the last edition, in the October of 2021, all eyes were on Shami at the nets, where he had bowled to former India captain Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik.

On a lighter note during the training session, Kohli shared a moment of laughter with his teammates - KL Rahul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh. Kohli was spotted showing his dance moves as his teammates were left in splits watching him.

After the match against Australia, the Rohit Sharma-led side will take on 2021 T20 World Cup runner-up New Zealand at the Gabba on October 19.

India will begin their campaign at the 2022 T20 World Cup on October 23 where they will take on arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. India also have Bangladesh and South Africa in their group and will be joined by two qualifiers.

The Super 12 stage of the World Cup will begin from October 22.

