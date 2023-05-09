Watch: Virat Kohli's classy gesture for Wankhede ball boy ahead of IPL 2023 Mumbai Indians game has internet talking

With five teams having 10 points each and two on eight, IPL 2023 has become the most competitive editions ever. Hence, when these teams go up against each other in the remaining 17 leagues matches left this season, it will have huge bearing on their chances to make the playoffs. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians are among those five teams who are on 10 points each as many games. Hence when they face each other at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, both RCB and MI will be raring to bag their respective sixth win in the season, especially after both went down in their previous matches.

Virat Kohli's classy gesture for Wankhede ball boy ahead of MI tie

Ahead of the game, there was a Virat Kohli moment at the Wankhede that has internet talking and it is in stark contrast to the general conversation that has been going on in social media especially after the Gautam Gambhir incident in Lucknow on May 1.

In the vide that has gone viral on Twitter and Instagram, Kohli was seen walking up the stairs after his practice session at the Wankhede ahead of the match against Mumbai Indians when he was called by one of the ball boys. He called him, then waved at Kohli and requested for his bat. Kohli smiled, waved back and then stopped to listen to the request. The RCB star then turned back signalling a staff to hand one of his bats to him.

Watch the video here…

Kohli has been in decent form in the ongoing IPL 2023 where he has smashed 419 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 135.19. His run tally is laced with six half-centuries, which is the most by any batter in this tournament while Kohli also stands in fray for the Orange Cap as well.

However, his strike rate post the powerplay has been criticised immensely with most having the notion that it has derailed RCB's scoring rate and affected their overall total as well.

Kohli will be raring to go all guns blazing against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday and rectify is strike rate issue. In 31 matches against the franchise, he has scored 851 runs, which is the third most by an batter in IPL history.

