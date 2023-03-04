Home / Cricket / Watch: Wasim Akram angrily reacts with fiery dressing room talk after another PSL loss for Karachi Kings

Watch: Wasim Akram angrily reacts with fiery dressing room talk after another PSL loss for Karachi Kings

Published on Mar 04, 2023 03:55 PM IST

Wasim Akram was not too happy after the side faced another defeat in the Pakistan Super League on Friday.

ByHT Sports Desk

The Karachi Kings' inconsistent run in the Pakistan Super League continued on Friday when they faced a six-wicket defeat to Islamabad United. The Shadab Khan-led side chased down a mammoth 202-run target with four balls remaining in the match, as explosive wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan smashed an unbeaten 72 off just 41 deliveries, while Alex Hales (34 off 16 balls) and Faheem Ashraf (41 off 32 balls) also made important contributions. With 8 runs needed off the final over, Asif Ali smashed a six and a four off the first two balls to seal a win for United.

Following the loss, Karachi Kings' president Wasim Akram wasn't too happy with the side's performance and a video of him expressing his disappointment inside the dressing room has since gone viral on social media. In the video, Akram could be seen talking sternly inside the room, with Shoaib Malik seated near the Pakistan legend.

Watch:

Earlier, Karachi lost for a sixth time in eight matches despite captain Imad Wasim's 92 not out off 54 balls lifting his team to 201-5.

Karachi fast bowler Mohammad Amir struggled with a groin injury and couldn’t hold back Azam or Ashraf in the run-chase. Ashraf was run out in the penultimate over, then Asif Ali smashed a six and four against Aamer Yameen to complete the win.

Karachi elected to bat first but the top order struggled against Islamabad's pace. Islamabad skipper Shadab Khan put more brakes on with an economical 0-21 off his four overs.

Imad and Irfan Khan revived Karachi through their 99-run, fifth-wicket stand off 56 balls. Imad hit 11 fours and two sixes and and the Islamabad fast bowlers went for 82 runs in the last six overs.

