Watch: Yashasvi Jaiswal makes crucial 'Rohit Sharma' revelation as Team India stars reserve 'special' welcome for opener

Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal made the most of the opportunity as he recieved his maiden Test cap during the first match of the series against West Indies. Opening the innings on Day 1 of the Test, Yashasvi continued to remain unbeaten by the end of second, as the 21-year-old smashed his first Test century – only third Indian opener to hit a hundred in his maiden Test – putting India in a commanding position in Dominica.

Yashasvi Jaiswal returns to dressing room after the end of Day 2(Twitter)

Jaiswal had remained unbeaten on 40 off 73 deliveries at the end of Day 1 after India had bowled the hosts out for merely 150 in the first innings. The batter displayed great composure and quality on a relatively slower surface in Dominica, applying himself brilliantly to reach the three-figure mark in 215 balls. He eventually remained unbeaten on 143, and came back to a standing ovation from his fellow India teammates as play ended on Day 2.

Jaiswal received a pat on the back from Ravindra Jadeja near the boundary line and as he returned to the dressing room, his Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane greeted him with a side hug and a pat on the back. Other members of Team India also applauded Jaiswal as he batted through the entire day and returned unbeaten.

Towards the end of the video, Yashasvi Jaiswal also spoke about how captain Rohit Sharma kept motivating him throughout his stay at the crease. Rohit had also scored a brilliant century (103), and forged a 229-run stand alongside Jaiswal.

“I talked a lot to Rohit bhaiya. He was telling me how to play on this wicket. He kept telling me, 'you have to do it. You're the only person who can do it'. I also kept thinking the same. I've learnt a lot from this game and I will try to continue with the same intensity,” Jaiswal said.

Thanks to the strong performance from the opening duo, India ended Day 2 at 312/2, taking a commanding 162-run lead over the Windies in the first innings. Virat Kohli, who joined Yashasvi in the third session, remained unbeaten on 36 and looked solid througout his stay at the crease as well.

