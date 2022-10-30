Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal's hilarious gestures towards umpires during IND vs SA T20 World Cup leave fans in splits

Team India had a poor outing with the bat in the T20 World Cup match against South Africa in Perth, as the side was restricted to 133/9 in 20 overs. Barring Suryakumar Yadav who scored a valiant 68 off 40 deliveries, no other batter stepped up as the South African pacers ruled the roost for the side. While Lungi Ngidi picked four wickets, Wayne Parnell also dismissed three batters; Ngidi played his first game of this edition and removed India's top three of KL Rahul (9), Rohit Sharma (15) and Virat Kohli (12) cheaply, putting the side in instant pressure.

Deepak Hooda (0) and Hardik Pandya (2) also departed early before Suryakumar forged a 52-run partnership with Dinesh Karthik to stabilise the innings. While Karthik scored only 6 runs off 15 deliveries, he stayed in the middle and allowed the 31-year-old batter to play his natural game, aiding in important runs for India.

India made only one change in the game with Hooda replacing Axar; surprisingly, Yuzvendra Chahal, who had been a part of the XI in almost all major matches for the side in the build-up to the World Cup, is yet to play a single match for the side in this edition. Instead, Chahal was seen carrying the drinks on a number of occasions for the side and a video has now gone viral where Chahal could be seen having fun with the umpires during the early stages of the Indian innings.

Watch:

Chahal wasn't a part of the Indian squad in the previous year's World Cup, and was touted to be the side's leading spinner in the 2022 edition. However, India have prioritised all-round abilities in their XI and hence, Ravichandran Ashwin, who can also chip-in with bat in the lower-order, has been given precedence.

Team India has won both of its opening two matches in the T20 World Cup so far (against Pakistan and Zimbabwe). A loss against South Africa, however, could take India down to the second spot in Group 2 of the Super 12 st

