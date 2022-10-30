Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal's hilarious gestures towards umpires during IND vs SA T20 World Cup leave fans in splits

Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal's hilarious gestures towards umpires during IND vs SA T20 World Cup leave fans in splits

cricket
Published on Oct 30, 2022 06:29 PM IST

Yuzvendra Chahal's hilarious gestures towards the on-field umpires during the match between India and South Africa went viral on Twitter.

Yuzvendra Chahal(Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk

Team India had a poor outing with the bat in the T20 World Cup match against South Africa in Perth, as the side was restricted to 133/9 in 20 overs. Barring Suryakumar Yadav who scored a valiant 68 off 40 deliveries, no other batter stepped up as the South African pacers ruled the roost for the side. While Lungi Ngidi picked four wickets, Wayne Parnell also dismissed three batters; Ngidi played his first game of this edition and removed India's top three of KL Rahul (9), Rohit Sharma (15) and Virat Kohli (12) cheaply, putting the side in instant pressure.

Deepak Hooda (0) and Hardik Pandya (2) also departed early before Suryakumar forged a 52-run partnership with Dinesh Karthik to stabilise the innings. While Karthik scored only 6 runs off 15 deliveries, he stayed in the middle and allowed the 31-year-old batter to play his natural game, aiding in important runs for India.

Also read: IND vs SA: Virat Kohli breaks Sri Lanka legend's eight-year-old feat to script spectacular world record in T20 World Cup

India made only one change in the game with Hooda replacing Axar; surprisingly, Yuzvendra Chahal, who had been a part of the XI in almost all major matches for the side in the build-up to the World Cup, is yet to play a single match for the side in this edition. Instead, Chahal was seen carrying the drinks on a number of occasions for the side and a video has now gone viral where Chahal could be seen having fun with the umpires during the early stages of the Indian innings.

Watch:

Chahal wasn't a part of the Indian squad in the previous year's World Cup, and was touted to be the side's leading spinner in the 2022 edition. However, India have prioritised all-round abilities in their XI and hence, Ravichandran Ashwin, who can also chip-in with bat in the lower-order, has been given precedence.

Team India has won both of its opening two matches in the T20 World Cup so far (against Pakistan and Zimbabwe). A loss against South Africa, however, could take India down to the second spot in Group 2 of the Super 12 st

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with updates on the T20 World Cup. Also get T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Points Tableand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
indian cricket team yuzvendra chahal t20 world cup
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP