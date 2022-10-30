Home / Cricket / IND vs SA: Virat Kohli breaks Sri Lanka legend's eight-year-old feat to script spectacular world record in T20 World Cup

IND vs SA: Virat Kohli breaks Sri Lanka legend's eight-year-old feat to script spectacular world record in T20 World Cup

cricket
Published on Oct 30, 2022 06:06 PM IST

Virat Kohli went to complete yet another feat as he became the only Indian batter to complete 1000 runs in T20 World Cup.

Virat Kohli reacts after playing a shot during the T20 World Cup 2022(AFP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Virat Kohli, who has been enjoying supreme touch, failed to replicate the show against South Africa at the T20 World Cup, Super 12 encounter in Perth on Sunday. The talismanic India batter was packed cheaply on 12 off 11 balls off Lungi Ngidi's bowling. However, despite his early dismissal Kohli went to complete yet another feat as he became the fastest and only Indian batter to complete 1000 runs in T20 World Cup. (Follow: India vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022)

Kohli was dismissed in the fifth ball of the seventh over, after the bowler banged it short and Kohli attempted to pull it. However, he failed to get the desired connection as Rabada completed a sharp catch, leaving the Indian fans disappointed.

Kohli took 24 matches to complete the feat and in doing so he also overtook Sri Lanka legend Mahela Jayawardene, who stood at the top of the chart. The former Sri Lanka skipper had achieved the same in 31 matches.

Apart from his off show against the Proteas, Kohli has been dictating the show at the ongoing edition in Australia. He kicked-off his campaign with a match-winning 82 against arch-rivals Pakistan as India defeated them in a final ball thriller.

Kohli then smashed an unbeaten 62 runs off 44 balls against Netherlands as India won the match by 56 runs.

Rohit Sharma is the second India, who stands close to Kohli, while former West Indies all-rounder Chris Gayle has 965 runs from 33 matches.

Tilakaratne Dilshan, another former Sri Lanka cricketer, is among the top five leading run-scorers at the T20 World Cup. He has amassed 897 runs from 35 matches.

