Watch: Hardik Pandya left dumbstruck as Kagiso Rabada pulls of a stunner to dismiss him during IND vs SA T20 WC match

South Africa fast bowlers were breathing fire on the bouncy Perth pitch against the star-studded India line-up in the crucial T20 World Cup match. Lungi Ngidi led the charge for the Proteas side on Sunday in the Group 2 tie as he reduced India to two down in the powerplay before picking two more that left India tottering at the half-way stage in their innings after Rohit Sharma had opted to bat first. While his dismissal of India's top three were the more crucial ones in the game, it was Hardik Pandya's dismissal which was one for the highlight reels. (India vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022)

It happened in the ninth over of India's innings. Ngidi banged it short and straight at the batter as Hardik swivelled across hurriedly for a pull but did go hard on it. But his efforts went in vain as Kagiso Rabada pulled off an absolute stunner at fine leg. As soon as Hardik went for the pull, Rabada charged in and threw himself forward to grab the ball. Hardik was left completely dumbstruck and dismayed as he walked back scoring just two runs in three balls.

ALSO READ: 'Why would you go with extra batter? Where will he bat?': 'Surprised' Gambhir questions Hooda's selection for SA match

It was Ngidi's fourth wicket in three overs. He dismissed KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma in his first over before continuing his spell after powerplay where he dismissed the man in form, Virat Kohli. South Africa bowlers were impressive against India batters as Anrich Nortje too had chipped in with a wicket of Deepak Hooda as the Men in Blue were reduced to 49 for five in the ninth over.

India stand on the brink of making the semi-finals after missing the spot in 2021 T20 World Cup. However, they will be assured of the spot if they win two of their remaining three matches as is the case for South Africa as well.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON